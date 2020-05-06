Mortgage Servicing Fintech Sagent Appoints Former Bank of America and Roostify Execs As Head of Business Development & Customer Success

Move Accelerates Sagent’s Modernization of America’s Top Banks & Lenders

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalTransformation--Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today appointed banking veteran David Doyle as EVP of Business Development and technology veteran Jesse Decker as EVP of Customer Success. These hires, the first in a series by new CEO Dan Sogorka who joined in March, accelerate Sagent’s vision to remake loan servicing and homeownership from the consumer perspective.

Sagent, which already powers the homeownership and consumer lending experience for 12 million borrowers, was formed in 2018 as a joint venture between Fiserv and Warburg Pincus to innovate fast and enable large banks and lenders to give America’s borrowers the same bank-on-your-phone experience they get in every other aspect of their lives.

“For too long, mortgage servicing has lacked the consumer-first approach,” said Sogorka. “This is especially important when millions of borrowers are strained by the COVID economy. Sagent is here to fix that for banks and lenders who service loans, and that’s why we’re building a world-class executive team with the right combination of experience, energy, and grit.”

David Doyle, EVP of Business Development, joins Sagent following a 24-year career at Bank of America where he led a number of large, transformative programs with titles including National Sales Executive, Consumer Lending’s Chief Operating Officer, Products & Pricing Executive for Consumer Lending, and Home Loans Underwriting & Fulfillment Executive.



David’s expertise is especially relevant in the COVID era. Following the 2008 financial crisis, he leveraged this experience at the industry and regulatory levels to help restore the health of the housing finance system.

Jesse Decker, EVP of Client Success, brings over 20 years of experience in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors leading IT strategy and system design, development and implementation, program and project management, and strategic planning and organizational improvement efforts.



Most recently, Jesse led and developed customer-facing teams at top mortgage origination fintechs Roostify and Cloudvirga, which serve America’s largest banks and lenders. She also spent 15 years in tech strategy for America’s largest consulting firms, as well as many years in a boutique firm founded by ex-Deloitte partners.

Under David and Jesse’s leadership, Sagent will continue to partner with and support America’s largest lenders in caring for customers using the most modern technology, lowering servicing costs, ensuring compliance, and increasing the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles.

