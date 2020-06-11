More Great EA Games Available on Steam Today

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Charts as the Top Globally Selling Game on Steam During its Launch Weekend

WHO: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) WHAT: Today, players can experience modern day warfare in Battlefield 3™ and Battlefield 4™ or the WWI and WWII battles of the past in Battlefield™ 1 and Battlefield V respectively. Watch the new trailer. Players can also fight for humanity as Commander Shepard in Mass Effect™ 3 or visit new worlds as Sara or Scott Ryder in Mass Effect Andromeda. In addition, players can play as iconic Star Wars characters and with the incredible Star Wars™ vehicles in Star Wars™ Battlefront™ I and Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II. Last Friday, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection was the second new EA game to launch on Steam to great success, reaching the top game globally on Steam best-selling charts during its launch weekend. Here’s what the critics have to say: "Command & Conquer Remastered is a fantastic revival of two genre-defining games" – PC World "25 years later, Command & Conquer's still got it." – USGamer “a stone-cold classic that now holds its own against modern strategy games” – Digital Foundry Last weekend, EA games also had five games appear in the top 10 of the Steam best-selling charts with their first wave of titles released on Steam last Thursday, giving players the opportunity to explore the fantastical worlds of the BioWare™ award-winning Role-Playing Games - Dragon Age™: Inquisition and Dragon Age II and experience high-speed, white-knuckle driving action in Need for Speed™ Heat, Need for Speed: Rivals and Need for Speed (2016). Players can also battle it out in the wacky, fun and over-the-top shooter, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™, or play from a selection of the bold and innovative games from EA’s indie development partners like Unravel, Unravel II, Fe and Sea of Solitude. This month, Electronic Arts is bringing 25+ EA games to Steam that will also be available as part of an EA Access subscription on Steam that arrives later this summer. EA Access enhances your gaming experience with a medley of rewards and library of great games. Get the red-carpet treatment with exclusive catalog-wide discounts, and in-game member benefits for some of our biggest franchises. WHEN: EA will have more news about Steam during EA Play Live on June 18 at 4:00pm PT. WEBSITE: For more information about EA games on Steam, head to their website.

