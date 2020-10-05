More Games, More Talent, and More Control for Fans—Amazon Delivers the Future of Football with TNF on Prime Video

Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum returns to Prime Video and Twitch with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer in the booth once again, in addition to new announcer options and original content from an energizing lineup of top sports personalities including Andrew Hawkins, Bucky Brooks, Cari Champion, Chad Johnson, Chris Long, Daniel Jeremiah, James Koh, Joy Taylor, Kay Adams, Kyle Long, and Denver Broncos LB Von Miller.

A new, interactive replay experience for X-Ray on Prime Video puts fans in the broadcaster’s seat, letting them re-watch top plays throughout the game in real-time.

Prime Video and NFL Films to produce a weekly slate of original content airing on Twitch; another exciting lineup of co-streamers to broadcast Thursday Night Football once again this season.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN) — Today, Amazon announced a slate of new features and original programming for Thursday Night Football (TNF) Presented by Bud Light Platinum on Prime Video and Twitch, which kicks off on Oct. 8 as Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears.

“We are always looking for ways to delight customers and enhance the value of a Prime membership, and are thrilled to bring Thursday Night Football back to Prime Video and Twitch for a fourth season,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “We know these are unusual times, and have developed a wall-to-wall lineup of exclusive features and original content from across Amazon that prioritizes real-time data and insights, provides expert analysis, and gives fanatic and casual football fans alike access to more games, more talent, and more options than ever before.”

Announcer Options Put Fans in Control

Prime Video is once again producing multiple announcer options for TNF alongside the default FOX broadcast featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer return for their third season on Prime Video, and new this year Prime members can tune-in to a ‘Scout’s Feed,’ which features podcasters and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah alongside sports podcast, radio, and TV host Joy Taylor. These feeds are exclusive to Amazon and give football fans around the world the ability to customize their viewing experience from wherever they are watching. Prime members in the US and Mexico will once again have access to the FOX Deportes Spanish-language broadcast. To switch between announcers, Prime members can simply open the settings on their device, select the broadcast of their choice, and enjoy the game.

A New Day for ‘NFL Next’

On the heels of a successful first season, ‘NFL Next’ returns this year to Prime Video with two-time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long, NFL Network’s Kay Adams, and Next Gen Stats Analyst James Koh. New this year, former NFL receiver and Academy Award winner Andrew Hawkins joins the show as a co-host, rounding out refreshing group of talent that provides a unique perspective on the NFL.

This season ‘NFL Next’ is shifting from a live pre-game show on Thursdays to a live and on-demand release on Tuesday evenings at 8p.m. ET, giving die-hard fans more time to discover, watch, and share their favorite moments each week. ‘NFL Next’ will include compelling moments and stories from the prior weekend’s games presented through the lens of Next Gen Stats; it will amplify the social media pulse of the league; it will provide a fantasy football-themed look ahead to the upcoming week’s action; and it will give fans an in-depth preview of the upcoming weeks’ TNF matchup utilizing the NFL Films “mic’d up” vault. ‘NFL Next’ returns Oct. 6 at 8p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Andrew Hawkins will also join Cari Champion for a new weekly TNF livestream that will air exclusively on Twitch every Thursday, with either Chris Long or Von Miller joining each week throughout the season. Beginning Oct. 8, the ‘NFL Next Live’ stream will give fans a one-of-a-kind NFL broadcast that marries Amazon’s suite of sports offerings including Next Gen Stats, Twitch, and Prime Video with a traditional NFL broadcast.

X-Ray Lets Fans Catch All the Action on Prime Video

X-Ray for TNF gives Prime members real-time access to live stats and key insights, allowing fans to watch and understand the game without taking their eyes off the screen or missing a play. With Next Gen Stats, fans watching TNF on Prime Video have access to data previously only available to coaches and announcers. New this season to X-Ray is an interactive in-game on-demand replay experience, which allows fans to re-watch top plays from throughout the game in real-time, giving them deeper analysis and insights derived from in-game team and player performance data. This new feature gives fans more information about the key players involved in that play, the Next Gen Stats specific to that play including time to throw, running speeds, and completion probability, as well as trivia, which provides interesting facts or relevant milestones for that play.

In-game on-demand replays with X-Ray will be available on all Fire TV, Android, and iOS devices, and will launch on web browsers later this season. X-Ray is available for football fans streaming TNF on web, Android, iOS, and Fire TV. To access X-Ray during the game, fans watching on Prime Video can simply flip their mobile device or click up on their Fire TV remote.

New Original Content on Twitch

Also new this season, in collaboration with NFL Films, Prime Video is producing a lineup of original content available exclusively on Twitch, which will air throughout the week leading up to the game each Thursday. On Mondays at 2p.m. ET, Kyle Long and Andrew Hawkins will host ‘The NFL Comment Box,’ an Ask Me Anything show giving fans the chance to engage with Long and Hawkins in an authentic and informative way. On Wednesdays at 6p.m. ET, on the heels of Tuesday night’s ‘NFL Next’ broadcast on Prime Video, fans can join Kyle Long and Chad Johnson on ‘The NFL Machine,’ a show that gives fans access to the NFL Films archive and allows hosts to walk through footage in the most live and interactive manner possible. To round out a week of programming on Twitch, on Thursdays fans will be able to watch a live simulcast of the ‘Scout’s Feed,’ as well as an ‘NFL Next Live’ broadcast starring Andrew Hawkins and Cari Champion, who will be joined weekly by either Chris Long or Von Miller, which will give fans a unique game day viewing experience unlike any other broadcast.

TNF will once again be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel as well as via a handful of co-streamers. TNF on Twitch allows viewers to interact with the content through additional features including live chat, custom extensions with stats or polls, custom emotes, and more. The TNF extension on Twitch allows streamers to make live predictions with correct answers earning points and placing top scorers on a leaderboard.

‘The NFL Comment Box,’ ‘The NFL Machine,’ and ‘NFL Next Live’ will be available via the Twitch Sports channel at twitch.tv/twitchsports, and the ‘Scout’s Feed’ will be available via the Move the Sticks channel at twitch.tv/movethesticks.

TNF on FOX, NFL Network, and Prime Video kicks off Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:20p.m. ET with the Chicago Bears hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. TNF will also be available to stream on Twitch in addition to NFL, FOX and FOX Deportes digital properties across devices, on mobile via Club properties (for their respective games), and via Yahoo Sports. NFL Network availability subject to change.

To stay up to date with the latest sports on Prime Video, follow @SportsOnPrime on Twitter and Instagram.

About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports— all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Included with Prime Video : Watch movies, series and sports, including Thursday Night Football, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Chemical Hearts, Utopia , Troop Zero , and Late Night with Mindy Kaling, plus Emmy Award winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick. Prime members also get access to licensed and self-published content.

: Watch movies, series and sports, including Thursday Night Football, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like , , and with Mindy Kaling, plus Emmy Award winners and and Academy Award-nominated Prime members also get access to licensed and self-published content. Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like CBS All Access, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.tv, STARZ and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.

: Prime members can add channels like CBS All Access, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.tv, STARZ and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels. Rent or Buy : Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.

: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members. Instant access : Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music and Kindle ebooks. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Media Hotline

Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr