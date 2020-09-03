Moogsoft Announces Focus on Cloud AIOps Architecture to Deliver Agility and Scale

AIOps pioneer drives vision for the future of ‘AIOps Everywhere’ with rapid-deployment and self-service model

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moogsoft, a pioneer and leading provider of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), today announced its new cloud AIOps architecture and product vision, focused on delivering agile and scalable AIOps to companies of all sizes. As part of this vision, the company is unveiling the results of its investment in a rapid-deployment and self-service model for delivering advanced AI and ML at scale to existing and new customers. This includes the creation of an entirely new architecture based around the latest developments in modern microservices and cloud-based technologies.

As every business embraces a fully digital future, organizations of all sizes increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, and in turn, on DevOps and SRE teams to operate business-critical digital services. To best serve this accelerated evolution towards a digital economy, Moogsoft will increase its focus towards a scalable, self-service architecture and model that allows both new and existing customers to quickly deploy and see value from observability using AIOps.

“Moogsoft recently introduced the first dedicated DevOps solution in the AIOps market,” said Dennis Drogseth, Vice President, Enterprise Management Associates. “This innovation helps enable DevOps and SRE teams across organizations of any size to gain greater visibility and control over service assurance, and ultimately to spend more time developing innovative services.”

Moogsoft is empowering customers to accelerate the adoption of AIOps by allowing them to self-provision and self-service, including the ability to build their own integrations to anything, anywhere. This is required for any self-servicing AIOps platform to realize rapid value in minutes and hours, rather than months and years.

“Every business is currently accelerating its digital transformation, and seeking solutions like AIOps to help tackle the complexity and scale of operating digital services, while continuing to innovate,” said Moogsoft Founder and CEO Phil Tee. “It’s clear from this shift that the market needs a highly-scalable and agile observability and AIOps platform. We have addressed this need by accelerating our roadmap to deliver DevOps and SRE teams a self-service solution from which to rapidly deploy and automate observability across all their services.”

Tee concluded, “I am excited to see the realization of a project two years in the making to re-platform our 50 patents and leading edge technology for the new age. This move will send shockwaves through the AIOps community.”

The Moogsoft AIOps Platform

Moogsoft is a cloud-native AIOps offering with native observability capabilities that helps DevOps and SRE teams deliver continuous service assurance. This SaaS solution features intelligent noise-reduction, alert correlation, and native observability capabilities, including metrics collection and anomaly detection. It also offers out-of-the-box workflows and integrations with notification and alerting tools, helping DevOps teams resolve incidents quicker and meet service level agreements (SLAs) with their customers.

For more information on Moogsoft and its cloud-native AIOps and observability solution, please visit: www.moogsoft.com/aiops-express

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft is a pioneer and leading provider of AIOps solutions that help IT teams work faster and smarter. With patented AI analyzing billions of events daily across the world’s most complex IT environments, the Moogsoft AIOps Platform helps the world’s top enterprises avoid outages, automate service assurance, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 140 customers worldwide including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, SAP SuccessFactors, and Verizon Media. It has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and outsourcing organizations including AWS, Cisco, HCL Technologies, TCS and Wipro.

Moogsoft® and the Moogsoft logo are proprietary trademarks of Moogsoft Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information about Moogsoft’s AIOps platform and its customers’ success, visit www.moogsoft.com.

Emily Cress

BLASTmedia for Moogsoft

317-806-1900

moogsoft@blastmedia.com