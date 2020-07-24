Moog Reports Third Quarter Results

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 27, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

Sales of $658 million, down 11% from a year ago;

Provisional GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.44) includes $1.37 per share in pandemic-related charges;

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $0.93;

Operating margins of (0.7%), with adjusted operating margins of 8.2%;

$107 million cash flow from operating activities;

Reinstatement of quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

Segment Results

Aircraft Controls segment sales in the quarter were $249 million, down 26% year over year. Military OEM aircraft sales of $108 million were 1% higher. Strong F-35 Joint Strike Fighter sales, up 36% to $45 million, offset lower foreign military sales. Military aftermarket sales of $70 million increased 26%, the result of sustainment activity across multiple programs.

Total commercial aircraft revenues were $72 million, 59% lower. Sales to commercial OEM customers were down 61%. The combination of declining production rates and actions taken by OEMs to reduce inventory led to the steep decline. Commercial aftermarket sales decreased 49% on slowing repair activity and flight reductions across all platforms.

Space and Defense segment sales were $184 million, up 6% year over year. Space sales of $74 million increased 33% on strength across the portfolio, led by Department of Defense and NASA launch vehicle programs. Defense sales were down 7%, at $110 million, mostly tied to weaker sales of missile and component products.

Industrial Systems segment sales were $224 million, 3% lower compared to last year’s third quarter. Sales of industrial automation products were off 17%, with the decrease attributed to reduced capital spending globally. Sales into simulation and test applications declined 14%, partly due to soft demand for pilot training. Medical product sales, including pumps and components for respirator products, increased 26%. Energy market sales increased nominally, helped by acquired sales from the recent GAT acquisition.

Total backlog was $2.5 billion, with consolidated 12-month backlog at $1.7 billion, unchanged from a year ago.

“ Our underlying operations performed extremely well this quarter under very difficult circumstances,” said John Scannell, Chairman and CEO. “ It is a credit to our staff around the world for their commitment and flexibility. Our results reflect the importance of our diversity across markets. This diversity and our strong balance sheet are key to navigating today’s challenges. Over the last three months we’ve taken action to reduce spending and resize our business. These actions have paid off and, today, our balance sheet in terms of leverage and liquidity is stronger than it was three months ago.”

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Given the considerable uncertainty around the extent and duration of business disruptions related to the pandemic, and how they will impact operations, the Company suspended its previously provided fiscal year 2020 guidance.

In conjunction with today’s release, Moog will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call.

Listeners can access the call live or in replay mode at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the webcast web page approximately 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this report that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume” and “assume,” are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance and are not guarantees of future performance. This includes but is not limited to, the Company’s expectation and ability to pay a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in the future, subject to the determination by the board of directors, and based on an evaluation of company earnings, financial condition and requirements, business conditions, capital allocation determinations and other factors, risks and uncertainties. The impact or occurrence of these could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. These important factors, risks and uncertainties include:

The markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;

We face various risks related to health epidemics such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, which may have material adverse consequences on our operations, financial position, cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers;

We operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;

We depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;

We make estimates in accounting for over-time contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;

We enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;

We may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects;

If our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted;

We may not be able to prevent, or timely detect, issues with our products and our manufacturing processes which may adversely affect our operations and our earnings;

Contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting kickbacks, and any false claims or non-compliance could subject us to fines, penalties or possible debarment;

The loss of The Boeing Company as a customer or a significant reduction in sales to The Boeing Company could adversely impact our operating results;

Our new products and technology research and development efforts are substantial and may not be successful which could reduce our sales and earnings;

Our inability to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement could prevent or restrict our ability to compete;

Our business operations may be adversely affected by information systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations;

Our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities could limit our operational and financial flexibility;

The potential phase out of LIBOR may negatively impact our debt agreements and financial position, results of operations and liquidity;

Significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;

A write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth;

Our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or if we engage in divesting activities;

Our operations in foreign countries expose us to political and currency risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments;

The United Kingdom's decision to exit the European Union may bring short-term and long-term adverse impacts on our results of operations;

Escalating tariffs, restrictions on imports or other trade barriers between the United States and various countries may impact our results of operations;

Unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results;

Government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;

The failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages;

We are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us;

Future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business;

Our operations are subject to environmental laws, and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs.

These factors are not exhaustive. New factors, risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. We disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this report.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Net sales $ 657,539 $ 740,969 $ 2,177,659 $ 2,139,456 Cost of sales 486,760 529,050 1,587,569 1,530,634 Inventory write-down 19,271 — 19,271 — Gross profit 151,508 211,919 570,819 608,822 Research and development 27,407 31,298 82,303 94,518 Selling, general and administrative 96,899 103,655 302,517 299,841 Interest 9,440 9,780 29,923 29,401 Long-lived asset impairment 34,327 — 34,327 — Restructuring 4,830 — 4,830 — Other 4,415 7,168 14,294 14,645 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (25,810 ) 60,018 102,625 170,417 Income taxes (benefit) (11,386 ) 13,853 17,277 40,424 Net earnings (loss) $ (14,424 ) $ 46,165 $ 85,348 $ 129,993 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.44 ) $ 1.32 $ 2.55 $ 3.73 Diluted $ (0.44 ) $ 1.31 $ 2.53 $ 3.69 Average common shares outstanding Basic 32,601,481 34,904,487 33,515,584 34,869,021 Diluted 32,695,369 35,239,834 33,722,723 35,202,519

Long-lived asset impairment includes a provisional charge of $9,015 for an asset with a net book value of $18,397. The value of this charge could change in subsequent filings as management receives additional information and performs additional analysis.

Results shown in the previous table includes charges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These impacts include inventory write-down, long-lived asset impairment and restructuring charges. The table below adjusts the income taxes (benefit), net earnings (loss) and diluted net earnings (loss) per share to exclude these impacts.

Reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted income taxes (benefit), net earnings (loss) and diluted net earnings (loss) per share are as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 As Reported: Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ (25,810 ) $ 60,018 $ 102,625 $ 170,417 Income taxes (benefit) (11,386 ) 13,853 17,277 40,424 Effective income tax rate 44.1 % 23.1 % 16.8 % 23.7 % Net earnings (loss) (14,424 ) 46,165 85,348 129,993 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ (0.44 ) $ 1.31 $ 2.53 $ 3.69 COVID-19 Pandemic charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 58,428 $ — $ 58,428 $ — Income taxes 13,591 — 13,591 — Net earnings 44,837 — 44,837 — Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.37 $ — $ 1.33 $ — As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 32,618 $ 60,018 $ 161,053 $ 170,417 Income taxes 2,205 13,853 30,868 40,424 Effective income tax rate 6.8 % 23.1 % 19.2 % 23.7 % Net earnings 30,413 46,165 130,185 129,993 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 1.31 $ 3.86 $ 3.69

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 249,388 $ 336,735 $ 930,749 $ 961,407 Space and Defense Controls 183,906 173,045 563,156 493,938 Industrial Systems 224,245 231,189 683,754 684,111 Net sales $ 657,539 $ 740,969 $ 2,177,659 $ 2,139,456 Operating profit (loss): Aircraft Controls $ (44,287 ) $ 34,484 $ 29,006 $ 94,805 (17.8 )% 10.2 % 3.1 % 9.9 % Space and Defense Controls 22,177 24,133 72,111 63,110 12.1 % 13.9 % 12.8 % 12.8 % Industrial Systems 17,794 25,495 69,368 83,428 7.9 % 11.0 % 10.1 % 12.2 % Total operating profit (loss) (4,316 ) 84,112 170,485 241,343 (0.7 )% 11.4 % 7.8 % 11.3 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 9,440 9,780 29,923 29,401 Equity-based compensation expense 1,390 1,439 4,661 5,130 Non-service pension expense 4,241 4,883 11,440 14,666 Corporate and other expenses, net 6,423 7,992 21,836 21,729 Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ (25,810 ) $ 60,018 $ 102,625 $ 170,417

Operating Profit and Margins - as adjusted are as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Aircraft Controls operating profit (loss) - as reported $ (44,287 ) $ 34,484 $ 29,006 $ 94,805 Inventory write-down 18,535 — 18,535 — Long-lived asset impairment 33,986 — 33,986 — Restructuring 2,896 — 2,896 — Aircraft Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 11,130 $ 34,484 $ 84,423 $ 94,805 4.5 % 10.2 % 9.1 % 9.9 % Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as reported $ 22,177 $ 24,133 $ 72,111 $ 63,110 Long-lived asset impairment 341 — 341 — Restructuring 185 — 185 — Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 22,703 $ 24,133 $ 72,637 $ 63,110 12.3 % 13.9 % 12.9 % 12.8 % Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported $ 17,794 $ 25,495 $ 69,368 $ 83,428 Inventory write-down 736 — 736 — Restructuring 1,749 — 1,749 — Industrial Systems operating profit - as adjusted $ 20,279 $ 25,495 $ 71,853 $ 83,428 9.0 % 11.0 % 10.5 % 12.2 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 54,112 $ 84,112 $ 228,913 $ 241,343 8.2 % 11.4 % 10.5 % 11.3 %

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) June 27,

2020 September 28,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,323 $ 89,702 Restricted cash 3,286 2,846 Receivables 896,658 954,355 Inventories, net 609,189 534,974 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,406 47,096 Total current assets 1,659,862 1,628,973 Property, plant and equipment, net 593,086 586,767 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,627 — Goodwill 811,851 784,240 Intangible assets, net 91,368 79,646 Deferred income taxes 19,183 19,992 Other assets 15,915 14,619 Total assets $ 3,249,892 $ 3,114,237 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ 478 $ 249 Accounts payable 174,496 257,677 Accrued compensation 120,906 143,765 Contract advances 209,368 137,242 Accrued liabilities and other 212,020 188,725 Total current liabilities 717,268 727,658 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 987,704 832,984 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 164,341 160,034 Deferred income taxes 41,162 40,528 Other long-term liabilities 95,490 30,552 Total liabilities 2,005,965 1,791,756 Shareholders’ equity Common stock - Class A 43,799 43,795 Common stock - Class B 7,481 7,485 Additional paid-in capital 462,286 510,546 Retained earnings 2,197,038 2,128,739 Treasury shares (957,082 ) (769,569 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (61,807 ) (111,492 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (49,655 ) (71,546 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (398,133 ) (415,477 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,243,927 1,322,481 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,249,892 $ 3,114,237

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 85,348 $ 129,993 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 55,859 53,744 Amortization 9,847 10,364 Deferred income taxes (11,346 ) 3,764 Equity-based compensation expense 4,661 5,130 Impairment of long-lived assets and inventory write-down 53,598 — Other 6,831 2,550 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables 63,272 (47,966 ) Inventories (86,526 ) (68,519 ) Accounts payable (85,136 ) 19,076 Contract advances 73,040 (4,670 ) Accrued expenses 1,827 (410 ) Accrued income taxes (23,528 ) (5,564 ) Net pension and post retirement liabilities 24,706 24,386 Other assets and liabilities 15,395 7,217 Net cash provided by operating activities 187,848 129,095 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (54,265 ) — Purchase of property, plant and equipment (70,423 ) (91,083 ) Other investing transactions (3,429 ) 2,518 Net cash used by investing activities (128,117 ) (88,565 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net short-term repayments — (3,560 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 977,850 570,200 Payments on revolving lines of credit (968,459 ) (604,513 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 6,935 — Payments on long-term debt (52,253 ) (255 ) Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs 491,769 — Payments on senior notes (300,000 ) — Payments on finance lease obligations (730 ) — Payment of dividends (17,049 ) (26,156 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 3,199 2,443 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (191,961 ) (17,986 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 17,082 10,036 Purchase of stock held by SECT (6,241 ) (13,327 ) Proceeds from sale of SERP stock — 4,293 Other financing transactions (5,879 ) — Net cash used by financing activities (45,737 ) (78,825 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (932 ) (366 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,062 (38,661 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 92,548 127,706 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 105,610 $ 89,045 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Treasury shares issued as compensation $ 9,063 $ 11,795 Equipment acquired through lease financing $ 16,192 $ 148

