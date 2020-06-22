BusinessWire

Moody’s Analytics Wins GlobalCapital Securitization Technology Provider of the Year

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Moody’s Analytics Wins GlobalCapital Securitization Technology Provider of the Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Analytics has won Securitization Technology Provider of the Year at the GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards, as selected by the readers of GlobalCapital. This win adds to the growing list of awards and industry accolades for Moody’s Analytics.


Few vendors can match the depth of our structured finance data, which goes back almost 30 years. Fewer still are able to pair such extensive content with a technology infrastructure that delivers content quickly, in exactly the ways customers want.

Our offerings evolve to align with customer needs and last year was no exception. We automated key data extraction processes, and streamlined how investment analysts can access all their data by consolidating it on one screen. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Deloitte’s ABS Suite strengthened our position as a leading provider of structured finance issuer solutions.

“We’re honored to have been voted Technology Securitization Provider of the Year,” said David Little, Managing Director and Head of Structured Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “What sets us apart, and what the voters recognized in selecting Moody’s Analytics for this award, is the combination of our rich historical data and our forward-looking technology on top, equipping customers with the information they need to make better, faster decisions.”

The list of nominees for each GlobalCapital award is compiled from industry nominations, GlobalCapital’s own research, and peer review. The editors of GlobalCapital then select a short list of nominees for each award and present them to readers for voting.

Learn more about our structured finance offerings.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.


Contacts

JUSTIN BURSZTEIN
Moody’s Analytics Communications
+1.212.553.1166
Moody’s Analytics Media Relations

moodysanalytics.com
twitter.com/moodysanalytics
linkedin.com/company/
moodysanalytics

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Essity Leans on Digital Tools to Fortify Their Manufacturing Supply Chain While Improving Machine Health and Productivity

Posted on Author Business Wire

Essity Implements Augury’s AI-Driven Machine Health solution to protect their critical operations and accelerate Digital Transformation across their manufacturing facilities
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Augury, a leading AI-based Machine Health solution…
BusinessWire

Scripps La Jolla First in U.S. to Use ZOLL’s FDA-approved Supersaturated Oxygen Therapy on Patients Suffering From Widowmaker Heart Attacks

Posted on Author Business Wire

First and Only Treatment to Reduce Heart Muscle Damage Following Angioplasty and Stenting
CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AsahiKasei–ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software s…
BusinessWire

NEC Energy Solutions Announces the Completion of 4MW Energy Storage Project in Tusimice, Czech Republic

Posted on Author Business Wire

Energy storage system is one of the largest in the Czech Republic
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Energy Solutions, Inc. (NEC ES), announced today the completion of a 4MW/2.8MWh energy storage system in Tusimice, Czech Republic for IBG Cesko,…

BusinessWire

Moody’s Analytics Wins GlobalCapital Securitization Technology Provider of the Year

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Moody’s Analytics Wins GlobalCapital Securitization Technology Provider of the Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Analytics has won Securitization Technology Provider of the Year at the GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards, as selected by the readers of GlobalCapital. This win adds to the growing list of awards and industry accolades for Moody’s Analytics.


Few vendors can match the depth of our structured finance data, which goes back almost 30 years. Fewer still are able to pair such extensive content with a technology infrastructure that delivers content quickly, in exactly the ways customers want.

Our offerings evolve to align with customer needs and last year was no exception. We automated key data extraction processes, and streamlined how investment analysts can access all their data by consolidating it on one screen. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Deloitte’s ABS Suite strengthened our position as a leading provider of structured finance issuer solutions.

“We’re honored to have been voted Technology Securitization Provider of the Year,” said David Little, Managing Director and Head of Structured Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “What sets us apart, and what the voters recognized in selecting Moody’s Analytics for this award, is the combination of our rich historical data and our forward-looking technology on top, equipping customers with the information they need to make better, faster decisions.”

The list of nominees for each GlobalCapital award is compiled from industry nominations, GlobalCapital’s own research, and peer review. The editors of GlobalCapital then select a short list of nominees for each award and present them to readers for voting.

Learn more about our structured finance offerings.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.


Contacts

JUSTIN BURSZTEIN
Moody’s Analytics Communications
+1.212.553.1166
Moody’s Analytics Media Relations

moodysanalytics.com
twitter.com/moodysanalytics
linkedin.com/company/
moodysanalytics

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Velodyne Lidar Announces Agreement with TLD

Posted on Author Business Wire

Velodyne Lidar Sensors Advance TLD’s Autonomous Solutions for Airports and Industrial Sites
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#velodynelidar–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced a three-year agreement with TLD, a global leader in ground support equi…
BusinessWire

Scout RFP Announces Keynote Speakers for Third Annual SPARK Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire

The Two-Day Conference Will Bring Together 600+ Leaders in Sourcing, Procurement, and Finance
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scout RFP, a Workday company and leading cloud-based platform for strategic sourcing and supplier engagement, today a…
BusinessWire

Operations and Maintenance Spending for Growing US Wind Industry to Increase by 50% to More Than $7.5 Billion by 2030, IHS Markit Says

Posted on Author Business Wire

Operations and maintenance wind technicians in high demand
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IHSMarkit–United States wind operations and maintenance (O&M) annual spending is expected to increase to more than $7.5 billion by 2030, a 50% increase above 20…