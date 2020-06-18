MonitorMe™ Partners with Harvey Nash to Create the Only Real-Time Health Monitoring Program that Connects At-Home Patients with Clinicians 24/7

MonitorMe™ reduces patients’ exposure to COVID-19 and manages long-term care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CIO--MonitorMe™, a medical monitoring program that bridges the gap between doctors and at-home patients, has partnered with Harvey Nash/Nash Tech Global, an IT outsourcing service provider and professional recruitment firm, to provide the only real-time health and wellness monitoring program that connects at-home patients with on-staff clinicians and primary care providers. MonitorMe uses biometric technology to capture and communicate hemodynamic information such as blood pressure and heart rate in real-time. Physicians at the company’s 24/7 Monitoring Intervention Center (MIC) then immediately diagnose patients and secure the proper medical attention.

Patients apply MonitorMe’s wireless patch to their chest to relay heart rate and rhythm, breathing rate and oxygen levels. Patients and clinicians can communicate at will through any mobile device or computer supported by Wi-Fi or cellular data. The program has already connected hundreds of patients—most of them critically ill—with doctors, saving lives with its real-time diagnoses and deployment of medical attention.

While the program is designed for chronic healthcare management at home, it has also shown many healthcare advantages during the current COVID-19 pandemic. MonitorMe has helped reduce the number of office visits, Emergency Room utilization and avoidable hospital admissions, in turn reducing total cost of care and the exposure of at-risk patients to potentially life-threatening environments. For those diagnosed with COVID-19, the solution allows clinicians to monitor health and progress while patients recover at home.

“I wake up every day excited about how our teams in Vietnam are playing a role in mitigating COVID-19,” said Anna Frazzetto, Chief Digital Technology Officer & President of Technology Solutions for Harvey Nash/NashTech Global. “Harvey Nash is proud to work alongside this company and play a part in creating a solution to reduce the impact of the pandemic and save lives. MonitorMe is a forward-thinking company solving today’s healthcare challenges as well as providing long-term solutions for sustainable global wellness. This permanently changes our approach in how we administer care to the most vulnerable.”

“Technology innovation has become a critical driver in the determination of healthcare outcomes,” said Anthony J. Bacchi, M.D., Founder of MonitorMe. “The clinical interplay of AI and our technology differentiates us from traditional telemedicine by providing the clinician with a longitudinal picture of a patient’s disease pattern, resulting in the most efficient treatment regimen.”

The program offers peace of mind for patients along with their family, friends and caregivers that they can comfortably age in place and still be monitored around the clock. On top of administering physical healthcare, MonitorMe has demonstrated improvement in patients’ mental health as well. The interaction with clinicians combats anxiety and isolation, and gives patients accountability and sense of worth that drives total wellness.

