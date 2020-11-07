Monitor Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early 4K, Curved & Ultrawide Computer Monitor Savings Shared by Consumer Walk

Compare the best early monitor deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the best deals on 4K & 1440p, curved & flat panel, 144Hz and ultrawide monitors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday computer monitor deals are here. Find the top deals on 4K, ultrawide, curved, 144Hz and more high res and high refresh rate monitors. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Monitor Deals:

Best Gaming Monitor Deals:

Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to compare more offers available now. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

From 1080p to 4K resolution displays, as well as standard widescreen to ultrawide aspect ratios, there are plenty of computer monitors to choose from. The Samsung 32-Inch G5 Odyssey, for instance, is one of the top-selling QHD 144Hz monitors with a curved screen, that gamers and professionals will both like. For ultrawide monitors, the LG 38GL950G-B is one of the biggest ultrawide displays in the market. It is a 38-inch curved UltraGear Nano IPS display with a 1ms response time. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)