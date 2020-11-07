Monitor Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early 4K, Curved & Ultrawide Computer Monitor Savings Shared by Consumer Walk

Compare the best early monitor deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the best deals on 4K & 1440p, curved & flat panel, 144Hz and ultrawide monitors
Best Monitor Deals:
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors
- Save up to 27% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG
- Save on 4K Ultra HD monitors at Walmart - including deals on a range of 4K monitor sizes from 27 inches all the way up to 43 inches
Best Gaming Monitor Deals:
- Save up to $1200 on gaming monitors & displays - click the link for live prices on best-selling 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch and 35-inch gaming monitors at HP.com
- Save up to 40% on gaming monitors including 144Hz, curved & ultrawide monitors - check the latest deals on top-rated Dell, ASUS, Sceptre, MSI & LG gaming monitors at Walmart
- Save on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals available on 4K gaming monitors, curved monitors, ultrawide monitors and G-SYNC compatible monitors
- Save on ASUS gaming monitors at Walmart
- Save up to $180 on MSI gaming monitors at Walmart
From 1080p to 4K resolution displays, as well as standard widescreen to ultrawide aspect ratios, there are plenty of computer monitors to choose from. The Samsung 32-Inch G5 Odyssey, for instance, is one of the top-selling QHD 144Hz monitors with a curved screen, that gamers and professionals will both like. For ultrawide monitors, the LG 38GL950G-B is one of the biggest ultrawide displays in the market. It is a 38-inch curved UltraGear Nano IPS display with a 1ms response time. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.
