Moloco Rounds Up $11 Million

PALO ALTO — Moloco, which is developing mobile advertising Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), has secured $11 million in Series B funding. The round is being led by Samsung Ventures and Draper Athena, with participation from Mirae Asset Management, Smilegate Investment and KTB Ventures. Moloco turns user data into ad performance, enabling mobile businesses to execute marketing and advertising monetization programs in-house with no upfront cost and to achieve short time to market. Investment proceeds will be used by the company to advance development of the firm’s proprietary Ad Cloud platform and related solutions, as well as to support expansion of sales and marketing initiatives.

Moloco powers a healthy mobile ecosystem by delivering every component needed to run an effective mobile advertising business. At the heart of Moloco’s platform is the company’s battle-tested predictive ad performance engine, powered by machine learning. The Moloco performance engine enables publishers to transform data into advertising performance and, ultimately, revenue. With Moloco, app publishers have a unique platform capable of monetizing both marketing and advertising programs within the same solution. A machine learning algorithm optimizes delivery and performance across different ad creative types, while proprietary fraud tools protect ad spending.

“Our vision is to drive a healthy mobile ecosystem by providing mobile app developers and publishers with a turn-key advertising infrastructure that empowers them to run their own advertising business,” commented Ikkjin Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Moloco. “Our platform helps users see more relevant ads while reducing fraud and providing advertisers with greater choice and better performance.”

The comprehensive Moloco platform offers solutions for large-scale mobile platforms, app publishers and ad networks and includes: