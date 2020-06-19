BusinessWire

Mogo to Present at June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Mogo to Present at June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO, NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:00am ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2417/35339 or at www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on June 24, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners at shamsian@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. Financial wellness continues to be the #1 source of stress across all demographics and highest among millennials. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes and begin to learn the 4 habits of financial health and get convenient access to products that can help them achieve their financial goals. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than one million members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).


Contacts

Craig Armitage
Investor Relations
craiga@mogo.ca
(416) 347-8954

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Vesta Brings Laura Stepp on Board as Chief People Officer

Posted on Author Business Wire

Seasoned HR veteran in Portland, Oregon’s vibrant technology ecosystem poised to help guide Vesta in new era of growth
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vesta, a pioneer in guaranteed payment and fraud technologies, has recruited seasoned human reso…
BusinessWire

AttackIQ Joins New Collaborative Research Program to Advance Understanding of Cyber Adversaries and Improve the Effectiveness of Defenses Against Cyber Attacks

Posted on Author Business Wire

The Center for Threat-Informed Defense brings together the best security teams from around the world to improve cyber defense at scale
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AttackIQⓇ, the leading independent vendor of continuous security validation solutions, t…
BusinessWire

Akia Secures Funding to Streamline AI-Enabled Contactless Hospitality Solutions for Hotels

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company founded by ex-Facebook engineers receives investment from GSR Ventures to support post-COVID implementation of safe, contactless features for check-in, communication, and on-property requests
MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akia, a Menlo …