Modernizing Medicine Appears on the Inc. 5000 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Leading health IT company is one of just over 2% of honorees that have made the list six years consecutively, continues to scale since its 2010 inception

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. magazine revealed that Modernizing Medicine® has earned its spot for the sixth consecutive year on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Modernizing Medicine is proud to be one of just over 2% of honorees that have made it onto the list six times or more. This year, Modernizing Medicine came in at No. 3,745 on the list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the Florida-based healthcare IT company, Daniel Cane, stated, “It’s a phenomenal achievement and honor to be named to this list of top-performing organizations for the sixth year in a row—we’re certainly in good company. 2020 marked our tenth year in business, and I attribute our continued success to having the right foundation and mix of technology, products, services and people with both our employees and valued clients. This combination has truly contributed to our remarkable growth rate as we continue to scale and innovate.”

In addition to the Inc. 5000 honor, Modernizing Medicine was also recognized earlier this year as a Best Workplace by Inc., which serves as a testament to the strong company culture and its growing team.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine and its affiliated companies empower healthcare providers and medical practices with a suite of solutions to transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. The award-winning healthcare technology company works with providers nationwide in the specialties of dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, gastroenterology, pain management and urology as well as ambulatory surgery centers. Modernizing Medicine provides a suite of solutions including the electronic health records (EHR) systems, EMA® and the GI-specific EHR, gGastro®. The healthcare suite includes Practice Management, Business Operations Services, Analytics, payment processing services and patient engagement tools such as telehealth. Built with the help of on-staff practicing physicians, the integrated and all-in-one EHR systems help provide a picture into the clinical, operational and financial aspects of specialty medical practices with the goal of helping practices focus even more of their time on patient care. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine via its Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Modernizing Medicine

Alexandra Bimonte

561-880-2998 x1576

alexandra.bimonte@modmed.com

www.modmed.com



Matter for Modernizing Medicine

Alexandra Foley

978-518-4558

modmed@matternow.com

www.matternow.com