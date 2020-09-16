Modern Observability Startup ‘Lightstep’ Joins 10KMedia as a Premier Client

Founded by Ex-Googlers, Lightstep is a leading provider of Observability software for organizations adopting microservices and serverless

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightstep, the modern Observability platform disrupting traditional monitoring solutions, today becomes a client of 10KMedia, a PR agency hyper-focused on DevOps. Other active clients include commercial Chaos Engineering solution Gremlin, founded by engineers from Amazon and Netflix; and rapid debugging startup Rookout, based out of Tel-Aviv, Israel.

“We’ve been interested in working with 10KMedia since we heard about the agency launching a few months ago,” said David Klein, Head of Marketing at Lightstep. “Adam’s experience with developers goes back to his days at DigitalOcean, and his subsequent work at companies like Datadog and Gremlin demonstrate his expertise in the DevOps space.”

Adam LaGreca, founder of 10KMedia, was the PR Coordinator at DigitalOcean from 2013 - 2016, when it was one of the fastest growing startups in NYC and outpacing AWS in terms of new servers coming online. He went on to become the Senior Public Relations Manager for Datadog, where he played a key role in establishing the pre-IPO company as the market leader in cloud monitoring.

"Adam joined Datadog in 2016 as we were growing fast yet still under the radar,” said Olivier Pomel, CEO and Co-Founder of Datadog. “He helped us get the right level of media attention with poise and enthusiasm.”

After Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), LaGreca became the Director of Communications at Gremlin, a startup founded by engineers from Amazon and Netflix pioneering the cutting-edge discipline of Chaos Engineering. “Adam was key in helping us build a brand new category,” said Kolton Andrus, Co-Founder and CEO of Gremlin. “His ability to explain the impact of new technologies to existing business and the press has been invaluable. He is constantly looking for opportunities to help build awareness, while providing real value to everyone involved.”

When 10KMedia launched in June, Gremlin immediately signed on as a client, followed by Rookout based in Tel-Aviv.

“I am very picky about the clients that I take on,” said LaGreca. “Traditional PR agencies tend to have a lot of churn. I want to build meaningful, long-term relationships with startups that I believe will have a lasting impact. Lightstep has been on my radar since they launched in 2017. It’s a great opportunity for me personally, to play a role in evangelizing a new way to observe and understand software.”

10KMedia is a boutique PR agency hyper-focused on B2B DevOps. The agency’s founder led communications for premier startups DigitalOcean and Datadog. Current clients include Gremlin, Rookout, and Lightstep. Operations are based in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

LightStep’s mission is to deliver confidence at scale for those who develop, operate and rely on today’s powerful software applications. Its products leverage distributed tracing technology – initially developed by a LightStep co-founder at Google – to offer best-of-breed observability to organizations adopting microservices or serverless at scale. LightStep is backed by Redpoint, Sequoia, Altimeter Capital, Cowboy Ventures and Harrison Metal and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

