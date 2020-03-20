Modern Healthcare Recognizes Perficient as Key Healthcare Consulting Leader

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has been ranked the sixth-largest healthcare IT consulting firm in Modern Healthcare’s 2020 survey. The annual survey ranked healthcare IT consulting firms according to 2019 provider revenue, the number of health IT contracts, and the number of healthcare IT consultants.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as a leader in this space,” said Prem Somasundaram, general manager, healthcare, Perficient. “With more than 20 years experience working within the healthcare industry, Perficient is a trusted partner helping organizations leverage technology to maximize clinical and operational efficiencies and improve patient lives.”

As a trusted end-to-end digital provider, Perficient delivers digital technology solutions to leading payer, provider, and pharmaceutical organizations. With a focus on the healthcare consumer experience, Perficient also helps healthcare organizations design and implement solutions that enable interoperability, satisfy regulatory requirements, leverage key data insights, and improve quality of care.

“As the world grapples with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more imperative for the healthcare industry to launch innovative digital strategies to not only combat the outbreak, but also to relieve the burden of operating, communicating, and educating healthcare consumers during this unprecedented time,” said Matt Castle, vice president, Perficient. “We’re committed to helping healthcare organizations support, protect, and care for the patients, members, and communities they serve.”

For more information about Perficient’s healthcare expertise and insight in response to COVID-19, subscribe to Perficient’s blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace the competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2020. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Connor Stieferman, Communications Manager

314-529-3595

Connor.Stieferman@perficient.com