Model N Announces Successful Rainmaker20 LIVE

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model N, Inc., the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that Rainmaker20 LIVE, a virtual event that empowered Model N customers to “know and grow” their top line revenue, exceeded online attendance estimates. Bringing together Model N customers, partners, revenue management professionals and industry thought leaders, the online event provided pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing companies with valuable insights about maximizing revenue at speed and scale.

“Model N is dedicated to helping our customers address two of the most important topics in global business today – the cost of health care and the importance of technology in our economy. Understanding how increasingly complex the revenue management environment is, we wanted to update our audience on the investments we made in our mission-critical software that increases market share, reduces revenue leakage, and ensures compliance for our customers,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Blessing. “In true Model N spirit, the team came together seamlessly to convert our annual in-person event into a virtual event with only a few days’ notice. Not only were we pleased to be able to host this year’s event, Rainmaker20 LIVE reached over 60% more customers and prospects in real-time than our usual in-person event.”

“Kudos to Model N for quickly converting their in-person event to a virtual one and giving attendees the opportunity to participate in valuable sessions and share industry best practices,” said Mike Townsend, research director, life sciences commercial strategies, IDC Health Insights. “With the increasing complexity of the regulatory landscape and more organizations moving to the cloud, life science companies are placing much more emphasis on optimizing revenue management and revenue execution.”

Rainmaker20 LIVE replaced the previously scheduled Rainmaker20 event at the JW Marriott in Orlando, Florida, out of concern for the health and safety of Model N’s customers and employees.

Rainmaker20 LIVE Highlights:

President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Blessing highlighted the need for Model N’s products, citing a 4% loss of revenue through incentive overpayment, 30% of pricing decisions leave money on the table, and over $1 trillion in revenue lost each year through revenue leakage worldwide.

Chief Product Officer Suresh Kannan discussed the company’s product strategy and vision that will move Model N’s applications from revenue transaction management to revenue optimization.

Many additional presentations from Life Sciences and High Tech industry thought-leaders as well as demonstrations of the technical aspects of the Model N platform are available on-demand.

ABOUT MODEL N:

Model N is a leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies. Driving mission-critical business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates, and incentives, our software helps companies know and grow their true top line and maximize every revenue moment at speed and scale. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology, and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

