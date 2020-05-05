Model N Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ModelN--Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for Life Sciences and High Tech companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020 ended March 31, 2020.

“Our second quarter results exceeded our revenue and profitability guidance. Our financial metrics demonstrate that the strategic focus we brought to the company over the last two years is delivering meaningful improvements in growth and profitability. This strong financial position combined with our go-to-market execution, commitment to customer success, and mission-critical products position us to weather this challenging environment and to grow over time,” said Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer of Model N. “As the COVID-19 pandemic spread over the last several weeks, we quickly made adjustments to our global operations to allow our team to work remotely across sales, services and product development. Our team is doing well and remains committed to supporting our customers, many of which are playing important roles on the front lines of the pandemic.”

Recent Highlights

Model N Is Actively Responding to Customer Needs During the COVID-19 Pandemic – Model N’s employees efficiently transitioned to remote work, utilizing tools and processes created for a global workforce. This approach has allowed our teams to deliver projects remotely and to provide uninterrupted support. We also are in a unique position to provide creative solutions for our customers because of our heritage serving biopharmaceutical and semiconductor companies and our industry specific cloud services. We are doing everything possible to support our customers during this demanding time.

Model N’s employees efficiently transitioned to remote work, utilizing tools and processes created for a global workforce. This approach has allowed our teams to deliver projects remotely and to provide uninterrupted support. We also are in a unique position to provide creative solutions for our customers because of our heritage serving biopharmaceutical and semiconductor companies and our industry specific cloud services. We are doing everything possible to support our customers during this demanding time. Several Leading Life Sciences Companies Transitioning to Model N’s Revenue Cloud – The U.S. branch of a large, Asia-based multinational pharmaceutical company and the specialty brands division of a leading global biopharmaceutical company both agreed to transition to Model N’s Revenue Cloud. Also, a top 30 pharmaceutical company selected Model N’s Revenue Cloud in an effort to stay current with ever-changing business requirements. Each of these customers has reported that they have realized improved regulatory compliance, increased operational efficiency, and the flexibility provided by Model N cloud services.

The U.S. branch of a large, Asia-based multinational pharmaceutical company and the specialty brands division of a leading global biopharmaceutical company both agreed to transition to Model N’s Revenue Cloud. Also, a top 30 pharmaceutical company selected Model N’s Revenue Cloud in an effort to stay current with ever-changing business requirements. Each of these customers has reported that they have realized improved regulatory compliance, increased operational efficiency, and the flexibility provided by Model N cloud services. Customer Success and Go-Lives Continue at a Healthy Pace – Customers across our vertical markets went live on Model N’s Revenue Cloud, on time and on budget. The generics division of multibillion-dollar Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals became the first generics customer to transition to Model N’s Revenue Cloud and one of our fastest implementations. Mallinckrodt joins Gilead, Biogen, and Novo Nordisk as customers that have transitioned to Model N’s Revenue Cloud. In high tech, AVX Corporation, an international manufacturer of advanced electronic components, completed a global roll out.

Customers across our vertical markets went live on Model N’s Revenue Cloud, on time and on budget. The generics division of multibillion-dollar Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals became the first generics customer to transition to Model N’s Revenue Cloud and one of our fastest implementations. Mallinckrodt joins Gilead, Biogen, and Novo Nordisk as customers that have transitioned to Model N’s Revenue Cloud. In high tech, AVX Corporation, an international manufacturer of advanced electronic components, completed a global roll out. 2020 State of Revenue Report Reveals Companies Increasingly Struggle to Achieve Effective Revenue Management – A recent survey of over 300 senior executives found that tools and processes for discounting, quoting and monitoring revenue performance led to lost revenue at companies of all sizes as revenue management became increasingly complex. Over 90% believe their organizations would benefit from cloud-based solutions that would give them real-time visibility into revenue performance, channel sales and inventory, and eliminate inefficiencies in their revenue management systems.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues : Total revenues were $40.0 million, an increase of 15% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Subscription revenues were $29.0 million, an increase of 12% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

: Total revenues were $40.0 million, an increase of 15% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Subscription revenues were $29.0 million, an increase of 12% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Gross Profit : Gross profit was $23.5 million, an increase of 30% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Gross margin was 59% compared to 52% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $24.8 million, an increase of 27% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 62% compared to 56% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Subscription gross margin was 70% compared to 66% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 72% compared to 70% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

: Gross profit was $23.5 million, an increase of 30% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Gross margin was 59% compared to 52% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $24.8 million, an increase of 27% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 62% compared to 56% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Subscription gross margin was 70% compared to 66% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 72% compared to 70% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. GAAP Loss and Non-GAAP Income from Operations : GAAP loss from operations was $(4.1) million, an improvement of 13% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $3.0 million, an increase of 102% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

: GAAP loss from operations was $(4.1) million, an improvement of 13% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $3.0 million, an increase of 102% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. GAAP Net Loss : GAAP net loss was $(4.6) million, an improvement of 22% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.14) based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 33.8 million compared to net loss per share of $(0.18) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 32.0 million.

: GAAP net loss was $(4.6) million, an improvement of 22% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.14) based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 33.8 million compared to net loss per share of $(0.18) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 32.0 million. Non-GAAP Net Income : Non-GAAP net income was $2.6 million compared to a non-GAAP net income of $0.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.07 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 35.1 million compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.01 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 33.0 million.

: Non-GAAP net income was $2.6 million compared to a non-GAAP net income of $0.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.07 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 35.1 million compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.01 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 33.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million, an increase of 76% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

: Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million, an increase of 76% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Cash and Cash Flows: Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020 totaled $61.3 million. During the quarter, we paid down $5.0 million in debt. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.4 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2020, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $0.5 million in the prior fiscal year period. Free cash flow was $3.3 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2020, compared with free cash flow of $0.3 million in the prior fiscal year period.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Guidance

The impact of COVID-19 and its effect on our business is included in the guidance that we are providing for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 and the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 and reflects our outlook as of May 5, 2020.

(in $ millions, except per share) Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Full Year Fiscal 2020 Total revenues 39.4 – 39.8 154.0 – 156.0 Subscription revenues 28.7 – 29.1 114.0 – 115.0 Non-GAAP income from operations 3.2 – 3.6 13.0 – 14.0 Non-GAAP net income per share 0.05 – 0.07 0.28 – 0.31 Adjusted EBITDA 3.4 – 3.8 14.0 – 15.0

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Model N’s third quarter and full year fiscal 2020 financial results, the impact COVID-19 will have on our business, Model N’s profitability and benefits from our products. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) delays in closing customer contracts; (ii) our ability to improve and sustain our sales execution; (iii) the timing of new orders and the associated revenue recognition; (iv) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (v) delays or reductions in information technology spending and resulting variability in customer orders from quarter to quarter; (vi) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively; and (viii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers; (ix) success of new products; (x) the risk that the strategic initiatives that we may pursue will not result in significant future revenues; (xi) changes in health care regulation and policy and tax in the United States and worldwide; (xii) our ability to retain customers and (xiii) adverse impacts on our business and financial condition due to COVID-19. Further information on risks that could affect Model N’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, and any current reports on Form 8-K that we may file from time to time. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from expectations. Model N assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross profit, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP gross profit excludes stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and deferred revenue adjustments as they are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and deferred revenue adjustments. Additionally, stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and from company to company due to such things as valuation methodologies and changes in stock price. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition & integration related expenses, deferred revenue adjustment, interest (income) expense, net, other (income) expenses, net, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Reconciliation tables are provided in this press release.

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain, out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the difficulties of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of

March 31, 2020 As of

September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,283 $ 60,780 Accounts receivable, net 26,448 26,953 Prepaid expenses 1,347 2,776 Other current assets 6,898 4,039 Total current assets 95,976 94,548 Property and equipment, net 726 1,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,707 — Goodwill 39,283 39,283 Intangible assets, net 26,723 29,131 Other assets 5,394 5,588 Total assets $ 173,809 $ 169,593 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,172 $ 2,302 Accrued employee compensation 11,148 19,906 Accrued liabilities 4,561 4,354 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,593 — Deferred revenue, current portion 45,579 44,875 Long term debt, current portion 944 4,911 Total current liabilities 67,997 76,348 Long-term liabilities Long term debt 38,479 39,371 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,481 — Other long-term liabilities 1,630 1,152 Total long-term liabilities 43,590 40,523 Total liabilities 111,587 116,871 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 5 5 Preferred stock — — Additional paid-in capital 284,099 266,295 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,846 ) (1,169 ) Accumulated deficit (220,036 ) (212,409 ) Total stockholders’ equity 62,222 52,722 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 173,809 $ 169,593

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Subscription $ 28,991 $ 25,940 $ 57,173 $ 51,142 Professional services 10,961 8,903 21,167 18,778 Total revenues 39,952 34,843 78,340 69,920 Cost of revenues Subscription 8,798 8,852 17,508 17,590 Professional services 7,685 7,894 15,327 15,723 Total cost of revenues 16,483 16,746 32,835 33,313 Gross profit 23,469 18,097 45,505 36,607 Operating expenses Research and development 9,102 7,415 17,618 14,827 Sales and marketing 10,953 8,598 19,966 16,650 General and administrative 7,545 6,833 14,510 12,989 Total operating expenses 27,600 22,846 52,094 44,466 Loss from operations (4,131 ) (4,749 ) (6,589 ) (7,859 ) Interest expense, net 402 891 965 1,624 Other expenses (income), net (243 ) 127 (255 ) 412 Loss before income taxes (4,290 ) (5,767 ) (7,299 ) (9,895 ) Provision for income taxes 339 141 328 739 Net loss $ (4,629 ) $ (5,908 ) $ (7,627 ) $ (10,634 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 33,794 31,999 33,468 31,741

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (7,627 ) $ (10,634 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,813 3,533 Stock-based compensation 11,832 9,099 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 140 290 Deferred income taxes 35 6 Amortization of capitalized contract acquisition costs 1,242 780 Other non-cash charges (20 ) (108 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 529 8,353 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,278 ) 595 Accounts payable 876 862 Accrued employee compensation (4,895 ) (4,438 ) Other current and long-term liabilities (1,603 ) 708 Deferred revenue 1,391 (8,581 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,435 465 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (98 ) (167 ) Net cash used in investing activities (98 ) (167 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase plan 2,242 2,018 Principal payments on debt (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,758 ) (2,982 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (76 ) 70 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 503 (2,614 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 60,780 56,704 End of period $ 61,283 $ 54,090

Model N, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation from GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA GAAP net loss $ (4,629 ) $ (5,908 ) $ (7,627 ) $ (10,634 ) Reversal of non-GAAP items Stock-based compensation expense 6,009 4,896 11,832 9,099 Depreciation and amortization 1,361 1,691 2,813 3,533 Interest expense, net 402 891 965 1,624 Other expenses (income), net (243 ) 127 (255 ) 412 Provision for income taxes 339 141 328 739 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,239 $ 1,838 $ 8,056 $ 4,773 Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation from GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 23,469 $ 18,097 $ 45,505 $ 36,607 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 1,055 1030 2,174 1,969 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 282 476 629 952 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,806 $ 19,603 $ 48,308 $ 39,528 Percentage of revenue 62.1 % 56.3 % 61.7 % 56.5 % Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation from GAAP subscription gross profit to non-GAAP subscription gross profit GAAP subscription gross profit $ 20,193 $ 17,088 $ 39,665 $ 33,552 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 495 469 1,017 929 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 282 476 629 952 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 20,970 $ 18,033 $ 41,311 $ 35,433

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation from GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating loss $ (4,131 ) $ (4,749 ) $ (6,589 ) $ (7,859 ) Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 6,009 4,896 11,832 9,099 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 1,171 1,365 2,408 2,736 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,049 $ 1,512 $ 7,651 $ 3,976 Numerator Reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (4,629 ) $ (5,908 ) $ (7,627 ) $ (10,634 ) Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 6,009 4,896 11,832 9,099 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 1,171 1,365 2,408 2,736 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,551 $ 353 $ 6,613 $ 1,201 Denominator Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic 33,794 31,999 33,468 31,741 Diluted 33,794 31,999 33,468 31,741 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share Basic 33,794 31,999 33,468 31,741 Diluted 35,071 32,997 34,854 32,707 GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.19 $ 0.04

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Amortization of intangibles assets recorded in the statements of operations Cost of revenues Subscription $ 282 $ 476 $ 629 $ 952 Professional services — — — — Total amortization of intangibles assets in cost of revenue (b) 282 476 629 952 Operating expenses Research and development — — — — Sales and marketing 889 889 1,779 1,784 General and administrative — — — — Total amortization of intangibles assets in operating expense (b) 889 889 1,779 1,784 Total amortization of intangibles assets (b) $ 1,171 $ 1,365 $ 2,408 $ 2,736

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Stock-based compensation recorded in the statements of operations Cost of revenues Subscription $ 495 $ 469 $ 1,017 $ 929 Professional services 560 561 1,157 1,040 Total stock-based compensation in cost of revenue (a) 1,055 1,030 2,174 1,969 Operating expenses Research and development 1,243 861 2,669 1,625 Sales and marketing 1,656 1,239 3,062 2,384 General and administrative 2,055 1,766 3,927 3,121 Total stock-based compensation in operating expense (a) 4,954 3,866 9,658 7,130 Total stock-based compensation (a) $ 6,009 $ 4,896 $ 11,832 $ 9,099

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Model N uses non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, gross margin, income from operations, net income, weighted average shares outstanding and net income per share, which are adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets and include dilutive shares where applicable. We believe these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our past financial performance and also our prospects for the future. These adjustments to our current period GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of Model N’s underlying operating results and trends and our marketplace performance.

