Model N Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ModelN--Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for Life Sciences and High Tech companies, plans to announce financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 18, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13706213.

About Model N

Model N is the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for Life Sciences and High Tech companies. Our software helps companies drive mission-critical business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Gwyn Lauber
Model N, Inc.
+1-650-610-4998
investorrelations@modeln.com

Media Contact:
Laura Ruark
Bospar
laura@bospar.com

