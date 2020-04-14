MobileIron Sets the Date for Its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Announcement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings (ending March 31, 2020) on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

MobileIron will host a conference call and live webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss the company's results. Interested parties may access the call by dialing 1-866-602-7050 in the U.S. or 1-409-216-6455 from international locations and using the conference ID #1894273. The live webcast will be available on the MobileIron Investor Relations website at http://investors.mobileiron.com/. A replay will be available through the same link.

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

