MobileIron Named Overall Unified Endpoint Management Leader by KuppingerCole

MobileIron recognized for Product, Innovation and Market Leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has been ranked as Overall Unified Endpoint Management Leader in the KuppingerCole 2020 “Leadership Compass: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)”1 report.

The report evaluated 10 vendors across three leadership categories: Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership and Market Leadership. MobileIron earned its ranking as Overall UEM Leader as a result of its combined strengths across all three leadership categories.

The report noted, “MobileIron appears in all leadership segments of this UEM Leadership Compass. Overall, MobileIron offers a well-balanced and flexible UEM offering and should be on the shortlist for organizations considering deploying UEM solutions.”

“It’s an honor to be named Overall UEM Leader by KuppingerCole. This is another proof point of our commitment to putting the user experience at the center of mobile security,” said Brian Foster, SVP of Product Management, MobileIron. “We enable organizations to secure their digital workplaces, while enabling employees to be productive from anywhere. With MobileIron, organizations can quickly on-board new users and devices, deploy business applications, and provide secure access to business data, all while maintaining overall security and protecting against mobile threats. We make it as easy as possible for mobile workers to get the apps and content they need while keeping security robust.”

MobileIron UEM provides IT and security teams complete control over business data as it flows across devices, apps, networks and cloud services, while improving user productivity. Organizations can build upon MobileIron UEM with ZSO user and device authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD) technologies.

To download a complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole 2020 “Leadership Compass: Unified Endpoint Management” report, visit here.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 20,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

1 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: Unified Endpoint Management by Richard Hill, June 2020

