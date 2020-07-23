MobileIron Appoints Christof Baumgärtner as Chief Revenue Officer

Christof brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, product management, and engineering with a proven track record of driving growth as one of MobileIron’s longest tenured employees

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise, today announced that Christof Baumgärtner has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Christof is responsible for MobileIron’s global sales and marketing organizations.

Christof has more than 25 years of experience in sales, product management, and engineering with a proven track record of driving growth. Christof started his career at MobileIron in 2010, running sales and building the channel in the western Europe. He was promoted to VP and general manager of EMEA in 2017 and appointed to interim chief revenue officer in April 2020.

“Christof is a tremendous leader with a long history in the mobile security market and a deep and technical understanding of our company, products and customers,” said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. “I am thrilled to appoint Christof to the role of CRO, as his leadership and execution have brought a new level of energy to our Sales team. I am confident that he will continue to expand the adoption of MobileIron’s mobile-centric security platform as companies around the world expand their digital workplace initiatives and embrace modern BYOD strategies.”

“I’m excited to take on this new role and will maintain a laser focus on go-to-market activities that drive MobileIron’s growth,” said Christof Baumgärtner, CRO, MobileIron. “I firmly believe that as the innovation leader in unified endpoint management, MobileIron is uniquely positioned to enable and secure the Everywhere Enterprise. As we usher in a new era of enterprise mobility, I envision MobileIron will play an even more strategic role in helping organizations secure their company data on any device, while seamlessly enabling employees to stay productive and work from anywhere.”

Prior to MobileIron, Christof ran product management, presales and customer success at ubitexx, a mobile device management vendor that was acquired by Blackberry. He also held roles at Intellisync, a leader in wireless messaging and MDM that was acquired by Nokia; Altexia, a computer software company that was acquired by Good Technology; and GTEN, a company in the telecommunication security space. He started his career as one of the first employees of Netscape Communications in Germany before co-founding a company in the web conferencing space in 1998 and serving as its CTO.

He has a MS in Computer Science from the University of Kaiserlautern.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise. In the Everywhere Enterprise, corporate data flows freely across devices and servers in the cloud, empowering workers to be productive anywhere they need to work. To secure access and protect data across this perimeter-less enterprise, MobileIron leverages a zero trust approach, which assumes bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” model.

MobileIron’s platform combines award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with passwordless MFA (Zero Sign-On) and mobile threat defense (MTD) to validate the device, establish user context, verify the network, and detect and remediate threats to ensure that only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources in a “work from everywhere” world. Over 20,000 organizations, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience in the Everywhere Enterprise.

