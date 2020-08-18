MMS Academy Partners With MPGI to Bring Pharmaceutical Industry Virtual Learning to Students Across India

UTTAR PRADESH, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MMS Holdings Inc. (MMS) – an award-winning, data-focused and technology-enabled CRO – announced today that Maharana Pratap Group of Institutions (MPGI) has partnered with MMS Academy, the learning arm of MMS. In the collaboration, MPGI students will be able to gain real-world pharmaceutical industry knowledge through an online, assessment-based certification program offered by MMS Academy.

MMS Academy will offer the following virtual courses through the MPGI course catalog:

Medical Writing I – A 10-week, hands-on course for the clinical and regulatory focused individual in the pharmaceutical industry. Students will gain an overview and best practices for writing clinical study protocols and clinical study reports.

Medical Writing II – A continuum of Medical Writing I, Medical Writing II prepares students to write clinical drug documents of a standard new drug application (NDA). Students are required to understand the drug development process.

Clinical Trial Disclosures – This course provides background, perspective, and technical skillsets for facilitating workflow and summarizing data to meet global clinical trial disclosure requirements.

Medical Coding – This 4-week course is designed for all levels of industry professionals interested in exploring pharmaceutical medical coding with a focus on learning about the fundamental pharmaceutical coding dictionaries, MedDRA and WHOdrug, and how they are used on clinical trial safety data sets.

Students who successfully complete courses with a score of 75 percent or better will have an opportunity to apply for a four-week internship program with the MMS Hyderabad office at Mindspace (5th Flr., Bldg. 9), HITEC City, Hyderabad 500081, India.

“ The pharmaceutical industry has a continual and critical need for those new to the field and passionate about learning, and the hands-on virtual learning opportunities that MMS Academy and MPGI are jointly offering will directly fulfill this global requirement,” says Nandini Vijaisimha, Head of HR (India), MMS. “ MMS Academy and MPGI are aligned and 100 percent committed to teaching students the practical, real-world skills necessary to gain a more competitive edge towards a career in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.”

MMS Academy administration and industry-experienced professors will provide their curriculum via a virtual learning platform along with hosting webinars per semester. The aim of these webinars are to guide MPGI students in their career paths by sharing the latest trends within the clinical research industry. MMS Academy will also provide individual assistance to matriculated students through resume writing assistance and interviewing skills.

“ The mission of MPGI is to aim for the intellectual transformation of students by exposing them to new ideas, new approaches, and a dynamic curriculum, and this collaboration with MMS Academy provides us a chance to further extend this mission with a team of global leaders and innovators,” says Mr. Gaurav Bhadouria, Joint Secretary, MPGI, Kanpur. “ Students take our courses to find highly-technical jobs in their field, and this collaboration gives them the opportunity to learn the skills needed to perform important tasks in a future pharma industry career.”

MPGI students will be able to select all courses or specific courses of most interest to them as part of their curriculum, taken via an online platform and accessible from any location or in an assigned, dedicated space within MPGI campuses.

Enrollment is now available for current and prospective students. For more information, visit: https://mpgi.edu.in or www.mmsacademy.com

About MMS Holdings

MMS is an award-winning, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating, and the company has been recognized as a leading CRO in Global Health & Pharma’s international awards programs for the last three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com or follow MMS on LinkedIn.

Maharana Pratap Group of Institutions

Since its inception in 1995, Maharana Pratap Group of Institutions (MPGI), has diversified and widened its horizons to 10 institutions, 7 schools, 1 university and a medical college located across the cities of Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Jaipur and Bhopal. MPGI has constantly displayed a passion for excellence with an eye for the latest industry trends along with a rich experience to be able to translate such info to a portal to enhance education. For more information, visit https://mpgi.edu.in.

Media contact

Don McLean, MBA

+1-734-716-4182

media@mmsholdings.com