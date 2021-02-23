MJH Life Sciences™ Delivers Innovative Management Insights with Launch of Chief Healthcare Executive™

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $Csuite #Csuite–The digital resource will share solutions & inventive ideas for leaders in the commercial, hospital, health system & organized-customer verticals.
Reflektion Closes $18 Million Series B Round
Reflektion, a leader in real-time, Individualized Commerce, announced the company has raised $18 million in Series B financing, putting its total amount of funding at $29.3 million. Led by Battery Ventures, the round also includes investments from Hasso Plattner Ventures and Intel Capital.
Google Shutting Down Compare Service
Google plans to shut down its Google Compare service to find auto insurance, credit cards and mortgages according to The Wall Street Journal. The service was launched in 2015 and just wasn’t gaining enough transaction. Google Compare for credit cards listed dozens of credit cards from different banks along with their benefits, annual fees and […]
Samsung Launches Gear 360 Camera
At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Spain, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the Samsung Gear 360, a 360-degree camera that lets consumers easily capture, view and share their experiences through spherical video and still images. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an appearance on stage to promote the Gear 360 and Gear VR.