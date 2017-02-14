Miyoko’s Kitchen Receives Investment From JMK Partners

FAIRFAX, CA — Miyoko’s Kitchen, a pioneer in non-dairy, vegan cheese and butter alternatives, has received a significant minority investment from consumer-focused growth equity fund JMK Consumer Growth Partners. JMK’s investment will enable Miyoko’s Kitchen to fuel continued growth in product assortment and distribution capabilities. A number of existing investors participated in the Series B round alongside lead investor JMK including Obvious Ventures and Stray Dog Capital.

The proceeds from the financing will be used to complete a new manufacturing facility in Petaluma, CA – which will provide capacity that is 30x the current level – as well as to support the significant growth expected in the coming years.

Miyoko’s Kitchen was founded in 2014 by vegan chef Miyoko Schinner. Miyoko launched the Company shortly after publishing her fourth cookbook, Artisan Vegan Cheese in 2012. She recognized there was a need for an artisanal vegan cheese brand that could stand alone. Miyoko Kitchen’s products are currently sold in leading retailers including Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Wegmans, Raley’s, Trader Joe’s and many others. As an innovative, vegan, dairy-free and award-winning brand, Miyoko’s Kitchen is at the forefront of the ‘better-for-you, the environment and the animals’ food revolution.

“JMK and Miyoko’s Kitchen are a perfect match. The JMK team’s understanding of food trends and their appreciation for true innovation in the food space impressed me immediately. What JMK saw in Miyoko’s was not just a food brand, but a Company dedicated to a mission of human, environmental and animal health,” said Miyoko Schinner, Founder of Miyoko’s Kitchen. “While JMK’s track record is impressive, it’s their energy, hard work and appreciation for handcrafted foods that made us want to partner.” Miyoko adds, “We weren’t just looking for money, we wanted a shared vision for the future and a common goal. They understand and appreciate my big picture vision for the Company and long-term mission.”

“Miyoko and the Miyoko’s Kitchen team have worked very hard to build a formidable brand,” said John Kenney, Co-Founder of JMK Consumer Growth Partners. “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Miyoko and her very talented team to help fuel the next stage of the growth story.” Sarah Woelfel, co-founder of JMK added, “We are also extremely proud to be partnering with our third female founder. Miyoko’s passion for her brand and its mission is admirable and inspiring and we look forward to building a bright future together.”