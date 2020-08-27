‘Mix Up The Fun’ With Nintendo and LUNCHABLES This Fall

Kids With an Appetite for Adventure Have a Chance to Win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack and Other Rewards With Specially Marked LUNCHABLES Packages

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NintendoSwitch--It’s time to power up lunchtime! This fall, Nintendo is partnering with LUNCHABLES to make lunch playful with some of its most recognizable video game characters. Beginning on Sept. 1 and running through Dec. 31, characters from Nintendo Switch games will appear on select LUNCHABLES packages at stores across the country. Characters featured will include fan-favorites from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2 games, as well as the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass DLC.* For those hungry for adventure, LUNCHABLES is also giving fans the chance to win Nintendo Switch prize packs during its LUNCHABLES Gaming Together Giveaway.

When purchasing special Nintendo-themed LUNCHABLES packages, fans can discover a code inside each box which can be redeemed online for the chance to win a Nintendo Switch prize pack. Prize winners will receive a Nintendo Switch system and a choice of two download codes for select digital Nintendo Switch content. During this year’s promotion, a grand total of 750 Nintendo Switch prize packages will be awarded. If you do not win a prize, you may receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum points when you redeem the code.** These Platinum Points can be redeemed by My Nintendo members for exclusive printable placemats or other fun Nintendo-themed rewards. To enter the LUNCHABLES Gaming Together Giveaway, purchase a specially marked package of LUNCHABLES featuring Nintendo characters and visit https://www.lunchablessweepstakes.com for more details.***

“By continuing our partnership with LUNCHABLES, we’re hoping to bring the joy of Nintendo characters to even more families across the U.S.,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “LUNCHABLES has always had a special approach to making lunchtime fun for kids and parents, and we’re happy they can enjoy lunch with Nintendo characters by their side.”

“We’re excited to partner with Nintendo again to bring more mixed up fun to every mealtime,” said Katie Hunstad, Associate Director of Marketing at Kraft Heinz. “This year, we’re adding new ways to get in on the LUNCHABLES Gaming Together Giveaway, using recognizable Nintendo characters to give fans even more lunchtime fun.”

For more information about Nintendo Switch, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For more information about Lunchables, visit https://www.lunchables.com/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Full version of game required to use Expansion Pass for that game. Sold separately.

** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MANY WILL ENTER, FEW WILL WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S., D.C. AND PUERTO RICO 6 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Instant Win Game ends 12/31/20. For Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize description and odds disclosure, visit lunchablessweepstakes.com. Sponsor: Kraft Heinz Foods Company, 200 E Randolph, Chicago, IL 60601. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this giveaway.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.9 billion video games and more than 766 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

About The Kraft Heinz Company: For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

