MiX Telematics Announces Cancellation of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Due to Vendor Issue

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”), announced that its previously scheduled conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and business outlook has been cancelled due to technical issues by its conference call vendor. The Company will be posting the remarks prepared for the conference call to the investor relations section of its website later today.

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing over 767,000 assets in approximately 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency, risk and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information visit www.mixtelematics.com.

