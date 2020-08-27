BusinessWire

MITRE and The Harris Poll to Present Findings of Lifestyle Data Privacy Survey on Thursday, August 27, 1:00 p.m. ET

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CGD--MITRE:


WHAT:

  • MITRE and The Harris Poll will present findings from a new nationwide survey exploring the public’s perception of how industry, including health insurance companies and employers, may collect and use data generated by an individual’s purchasing, membership, or online activity. Credit card data, social media posts, and tv/streaming history and are all examples of lifestyle, or consumer-generated data (CGD). A moderated question and answer session will follow the presentation.

WHO:

  • Erin Williams, Executive Director & Division Director, Biomedical Information, MITRE
  • Rob Jekielek, Managing Director, The Harris Poll
  • Cassandra Okechukwu, Principal, Health & Life Sciences, MITRE
  • Kathy Mikk, Principal Health Policy Analyst, MITRE
  • Dr. Eldesia Granger, Principal Clinical & Population Health Advisor, MITRE

WHEN:

  • Thursday, August 27, 2020, 1:00 p.m. ET

WHERE:

  • Virtual press conference, details available upon registration

RSVP:

BACKGROUND:

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. Learn more at mitre.org.


Contacts

Mike Murphy, mdmurphy@mitre.org, 781-271-7284

 

