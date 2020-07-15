Mitel’s John Lindsley Named a Channel Partners ‘Top Gun 51’ Channel Leader

Editors and industry experts collaborated to identify executives at the forefront of channel partner advocacy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced that John Lindsley, Vice President of Channels, has been recognized as a “Top Gun 51” by the editors of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. The editors teamed with industry analysts and executives from master agencies and distributors to identify premier leaders in the indirect IT and telecom channel.

In his role as Vice President of Channels, Lindsley drives Mitel’s channel sales and strategy for the Americas region, which encompasses a diverse organization of channel development professionals, value-added resellers, agents, distributors, direct market resellers and service providers. Together with his team, Lindsley works to build and deepen relationships with Mitel’s partners and enable them to grow and thrive, as they aim to solve customers’ business challenges and meet increasing demand for greater choice in the path to cloud.

To compile the Top Gun 51 list, determined each year in tandem with the annual MSP 501, Channel Partners and Channel Futures editors invited those who know channel executives best — distributors, master agents and industry analysts — to nominate leaders who exemplify channel advocacy and leadership. All nominations are strictly confidential.

A channel leader was defined as possessing integrity, knowledge and confidence, the ability to inspire others, commitment and passion. He or she must be adept at recognizing the increasing diversity of partner types, revenue models, and partner and customer journeys.

Those tasked with selecting the Top Gun 51 were asked to consider three criteria for selection:

Advocates for the channel model with internal leadership. Proof points: Minimal or no house or named accounts. Product or service has “channel-friendly” features and meets advertised claims for end-user functionality. Few operational roadblocks to success within partner program.

Is committed to partners’ business success. Proof points: Has increased the percentage of revenue coming through partners during tenure. Can show data to support innovative programs for, for example, use of MDF funds, training and certifications. Provides effective enablement.

Works to earn trust. Proof points: Considered ethical and honest by partners. Is transparent about direction of company and limitations of product or service. Minimizes risk of engagement.

The complete 2020 Top Gun 51 list is available at Channel Partners.

Quotes

“The partner community has a true champion in John. He demonstrates his passion for enabling the success of our channel partners at every turn,” said Scott Peterson, Senior Vice President, Americas, Mitel. “Whether it’s helping them ignite growth through immediate opportunities like the need for remote working solutions for adapting to today’s operating environment, or preparing for future technology trends, John epitomizes Mitel’s commitment to the channel. We’re proud to have him on our team and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

“Today’s channel leaders must be futurists, accountants, technologists, marketers and crisis managers,” said Kris Blackmon, senior content director for Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “It’s important to recognize these outstanding executives on the basis of insights from within the community itself. We want to thank all everyone who helped us assemble this year’s list.”

About Informa Tech

Channel Partners Online, Channel Futures, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. They help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world by providing market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, they welcome 7,400+ subscribers to their research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to their digital communities, 18,200+ students to their training programs and 225,000 delegates to their events.

Background

The 2020 Top Gun 51 list is based on data collected by Channel Partners and Channel Futures from a list of well-known master agents, distributors and channel analysts. Data was collected online from May 13 to June 3, 2020. All nominations are held in strict confidence.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Mitel

Camille Beasley

469-212-0433

camille.beasley@mitel.com