Mitel Launches Wholesale Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Solution Built on Google Cloud

MiCloud Flex on Google Cloud delivers optimal performance for mid-market and enterprise organizations and offers new revenue streams for channel community

Builds on market success of UK wholesale cloud offering by leveraging security and reliability of Google Cloud architecture to expand geographic market reach.

Creates opportunities for Mitel partners to move customers to the cloud and capitalize on new revenue streams.

Empowers customers to choose the best cloud model to meet their business needs as they look to support today’s hybrid work environment.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, announced today that its flagship private cloud solution, MiCloud Flex, is now available on Google Cloud as a wholesale offering in the United States, United Kingdom and France. The solution provides mid-market and enterprise organizations greater choice in cloud models and ensures higher levels of performance and customization, while also offering Mitel channel partners more opportunities for growth.

Enabling Choice in the Cloud Journey for Customers and Channel Partners

With businesses being forced to make dramatic operational shifts in order to maintain continuity and support today’s hybrid work-from-home environment, many organizations have needed to fast track digital transformation plans, particularly when it comes to moving their communications to the cloud.

Today’s announcement extends Mitel’s ability to give customers the freedom to choose the cloud communications model that best suits their needs while ensuring they can leverage the scale, flexibility and performance of Google Cloud regardless of whether their organization takes a public, private or hybrid cloud approach.

In 2019, Mitel announced the availability of its Unified-Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) offering, MiCloud Connect, on Google Cloud and has since seen notable increase in demand for the solution. The release of MiCloud Flex on Google Cloud now brings the benefits of the world’s leading cloud infrastructure to mid-market and enterprise customers seeking greater control and customization from their communications via a dedicated, secure cloud environment.

For Mitel channel partners with the appropriate certification and capabilities, MiCloud Flex on Google Cloud represents opportunities for new recurring revenue streams and the ability to offer customers an accelerated path to the cloud of their choice. The offering builds on years of experience leveraging a wholesale cloud model with UK partners to effectively support the distinct needs of the mid-market by expanding the approach into the US and France.

Additionally, through Mitel’s strategic relationship with Google Cloud, partners in all three geographies will now be able to deliver customized private cloud deployments and adjacent communications applications, including contact center, with a greater level of security and performance. By eliminating the added costs and complexities of managing a data center environment, partners will be able to focus their efforts on continued delivery of value-added support and services along with the important role they play as a trusted technology advisor for their customers.

MiCloud Flex: Purpose-Built to Drive Mid-Market and Enterprise Productivity

Built on the same technology that powers billions of search results, real-time communications and videos each month, MiCloud Flex leverages Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and global network of high availability data centers to facilitate reliable, secure communications while also supporting the stringent compliance requirements of heavily regulated industries like healthcare, government, education and finance.

With APIs to support integration with popular back-office applications such as CRM and ERP systems, MiCloud Flex also enables mid-market and enterprise businesses to streamline operations by linking advanced communications capabilities into key business processes and custom workflows. Organizations can further elevate productivity by layering in collaboration applications, such as Mitel’s MiTeam Meetings, a real-time, virtual meeting workspace with voice, video and chat, or MiCloud Flex Contact Center with omnichannel and Google Contact Center AI capabilities.

Quotes

“Olive’s proposition is one of simplicity, removing complexity and duplication while helping businesses optimize cost and deliver simply brilliant customer experiences worldwide,” said Nick Beardsley, Enterprise Director, Olive Communications. “MiCloud Flex built on Google Cloud allows us to offer a platform to seamlessly bridge cloud, data, and mobility services, allowing users to consume the technology and business applications needed to operate efficiently regardless of location or device, while providing an agile and scalable model designed to drive operational efficiency.”

“Partnering with best-in-breed technology leaders like Google enables Mitel to drive further innovation and bring broader choice in cloud solutions for our customers and partners,” said Tarun Loomba, Chief Product Officer for Mitel. “Our partners are central to Mitel’s go-to-market strategy and their success fuels our own. With MiCloud Flex on Google Cloud, we’ve created a compelling opportunity for them to expand their cloud portfolios and deepen their relationships with mid-market enterprises. The model additionally allows partners to focus on what they do best – serve as trusted technology advisors for customers, particularly as they move to the cloud.”

Additional Facts

Mitel is a leading provider of cloud communications, enabling more than 5 million users, including 1.5 million UCaaS customers (Source: Synergy Research Group).

Mitel is recognized as a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration.

Eastern Management ranks Mitel highest in customer satisfaction for mid-market and enterprise.

Related Materials

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Mitel

Camille Beasley

469-212-0433

camille.beasley@mitel.com