Mitek Systems, Inc. Chooses Medallia For Experience Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Mitek Systems, Inc. has selected Medallia as its experience management platform of choice.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

PR Contact:
Valerie Beaudett
press@medallia.com
+1 (650) 400-7833

IR Contact:
Carolyn Bass
ir@medallia.com

