MISUMI to Relocate North American HQ to Schaumburg Corporate Center

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MISUMI, a global supplier of configurable components, is excited to announce the relocation of its North American corporate headquarters to Glenstar’s Schaumburg Corporate Center located at 1475 E. Woodfield Road. Located adjacent to Woodfield Mall, the total property is a 1 million-square-foot, three-building office complex. MISUMI plans to take occupancy in June 2020.

MISUMI is set to undergo a renovation of nearly 48,000 square feet spread over 2 floors of occupancy space and the relocation will allow a more expressive treatment of the MISUMI brand throughout the space. “We are very excited to be moving our North American headquarters to a wonderful new office space, complete with newly redeveloped amenities,” says Randy Yu, VP of Human Resources for MISUMI, “we feel that this new space will be a positive experience for our employees and will encourage growth for the future.” Some of the new amenities include LED lighting upgrades, new energy efficient machinery, and updated finishes throughout.

Headquartered in Japan, MISUMI manufactures and distributes products to a wide variety of manufacturing industries including automotive, medical, consumer packaging, semiconductor, and aerospace. MISUMI is relocating from 1717 Penny Lane, also in Schaumburg, where it leased 32,000 square feet.

About MISUMI

MISUMI is the most comprehensive and user-friendly resource for factory automation components. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do incredible design work incredibly fast. For more information, visit the MISUMI website at misumiusa.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Larmon

Director, Marketing Communications

847.843.9105. ext. 469

mlarmon@misumiusa.com