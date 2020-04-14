Mill Point Capital Invests in Knight Enterprises

Mill Point Capital Investment Supports the Continued Growth of Knight Enterprises

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight Enterprises (“Knight” or the “Company”), a leading provider of critical communications infrastructure services, announced that it has been acquired by an affiliate of Mill Point Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused on control investments in North America.

The Mill Point team employs an Executive Partner model and has extensive experience investing in transactions in the communications and business services sectors. Knight’s talented management team, including CEO Jason Welz, will continue to lead the Company and build upon its strong track record of growth and reliable customer service.

Knight is a leader in communications infrastructure services focused on engineering, construction, and maintenance in connection with the deployment, expansion or upgrade of new and existing critical communication networks. Key services include underground and aerial fiber and coaxial cable construction and maintenance. Since the Company’s founding in 1982, Knight has been a top service provider and innovator in the communications industry. The Company is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and primarily operates in the Southeastern U.S.

Jason Welz, CEO of Knight Enterprises, commented, “Our partnership with Mill Point provides meaningful experience and resources that will help us build upon a successful platform with significant growth opportunity.”

“Under the leadership of Jason Welz and his management team, Knight has grown into a true market leader in critical communications infrastructure services. We look forward to partnering with the Company to execute on multiple growth opportunities and other strategic initiatives,” said Michael Duran, Founder and Managing Partner of Mill Point.

About Knight Enterprises

Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Knight Enterprises is one of the largest communication infrastructure service providers in the Southeastern U.S. Founded in 1982, Knight Enterprises has been serving the largest Tier I and Tier II service providers in the cable and telecommunications industries. For more information, please visit www.knight-enterprises.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a private equity firm targeting control investments in lower-middle market businesses, with a focus on industrial and business services companies in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek to enhance the value of portfolio companies by executing transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

