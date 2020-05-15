MicroStrategy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MSTR #MSTR--MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq:MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it will present at The 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To register and view a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 90 days at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.

