MicroStrategy 2020™ Update 1 Delivers Predictive Mobile Caching & Deeper Integration with Microsoft Excel, Power BI, and Azure

Featuring QR Code Scanning for Mobile, Contextual Deep Linking, Deeper Microsoft Integration, Security Support for Google Chrome 80 & More

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MSTR #MSTR--MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced the availability of MicroStrategy 2020 Update 1. A leading enterprise analytics platform, MicroStrategy 2020 Update 1 is designed to bring modern, consumer-grade experiences to every role across the enterprise, improving usability across many workflows such as dossier authoring, exporting, mobile linking, and more. Update 1 delivers high-priority customer requests, including:

Predictive mobile caching for MicroStrategy Library™ that proactively caches a dossier based on user behavior, making often-viewed dossiers run significantly faster on the user’s mobile device;

QR code/barcode scanning for HyperIntelligence ® for Mobile and contextual deep linking that connects analytics-driven apps to other operational and transactional apps;

for Mobile and contextual deep linking that connects analytics-driven apps to other operational and transactional apps; Dossier ® import integration in Excel and simplified export workflows for PDF and Excel;

import integration in Excel and simplified export workflows for PDF and Excel; Backup and restore capabilities for Microsoft Azure cloud deployments; and

Security support for Google Chrome 80 SameSite requirements.

“MicroStrategy is focused first and foremost on how best to support the health and safety of our employees, communities, and customers in light of the impacts from COVID-19. Our team is standing by to provide our customers with uninterrupted support and maintenance, as well as remote-access education services made available free of charge through April 30, 2020,” said Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “We’re pleased to launch MicroStrategy 2020 Update 1, which delivers more than 900 enhancements and fixes. We believe many of the new features can dramatically improve speed, enhance security features, and increase agility to accommodate remote work, which will greatly assist our customers to make faster, smarter decisions based on data they can trust.”

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Business Intelligence End User Survey, February 20201, IDC found that two-thirds of enterprises are seeing their data analyses more frequently influencing action, which implies wide adoption of in-production analytics solutions. A similar percentage of enterprises cite greater trust in the results of data analysis. Furthermore, IDC asserts that 60% of enterprises are citing more pervasive adoption of analytics solutions by employees and faster time to insights. To support our customers with wider adoption and faster actionable insights, Update 1 delivers numerous innovations to the MicroStrategy 2020 platform that enrich and modernize the user experience.

New, Consumer-grade Experiences Across HyperIntelligence, Dossier & MicroStrategy Mobile™

With MicroStrategy 2020 Update 1, users including analysts, business users, and developers can now use HyperIntelligence for Mobile to easily access a broad range of use cases that require scanning items with QR codes and barcodes. Leading organizations can integrate Zebra barcode scanning devices with MicroStrategy Mobile for Android. Additionally, with contextual deep linking, organizations can link directly into applications and pass on contextual information to initiate workflows. Users can also build dossiers faster using free-form layout and can duplicate design elements. They also have more flexibility to share grid-form information via new and simpler workflows that enable dossiers to be exported to Excel at the page-level. Update 1 also delivers faster consumer app experiences with automatic zooming in ESRI Maps based on a user’s GPS location in MicroStrategy Mobile and MicroStrategy Library for Mobile. Predictive caching also significantly speeds up access to online and offline content.

Open Architecture Augments Popular Technologies Such as Excel, Jupyter Notebook & RStudio

MicroStrategy 2020 Update 1 allows users to backup and restore MicroStrategy Cloud™ deployments on Microsoft Azure. With an enhanced MicroStrategy Office™ connector, users also have broader flexibility to import data directly from Dossier visualizations, as well as attribute forms, totals, and subtotals. Additionally, the MicroStrategy connector for Power BI is now certified by Microsoft and available out-of-the-box in Power BI desktop. Users can also utilize the new MicroStrategy for Data Science connector to update existing datasets with results from Jupyter Notebook and RStudio.

New Enterprise-grade Capabilities that Significantly Boost Security, Performance & Scalability

MicroStrategy 2020 Update 1 introduces security, performance, and scalability enhancements that meet enterprise-grade requirements. With the ability to whitelist websites, organizations can now leverage more stringent security and data privacy measures for HyperIntelligence deployments. Update 1 also delivers security support for Google Chrome 80 SameSite requirements and broader authentication modes such as single sign-on and badge support for clients, the MicroStrategy connector for Power BI, and HyperIntelligence for Office. It also offers faster performance for users across MicroStrategy clients, including HyperIntelligence for Web and Mobile, MicroStrategy Mobile, MicroStrategy Office, MicroStrategy for Data Science, and Dossier.

Additional Information

