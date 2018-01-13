Microsoft to Remodel Silicon Valley Campus

Microsoft is building a new Silicon Valley Campus, a 643,000-square-foot modernization of its 32-acre Mountain View location. Microsoft employs more than 2,000 employees in the Bay Area, working on XBox, Powerpoint, Outlook.com and other projects.

The company said it will take two years to complete the modernization and will be ready for occupancy in December 2019.

The campus is being designed for net zero non-potable water certification. Rainwater will be harvested and an on-site wastewater plant will be installed for treatment. Microsoft said 100 percent of the building’s non-drinking water will come from rainfall or on-site recycled water.

The modern workspaces throughout the campus will promote collaboration and productivity, providing areas that help generate creativity and allow for focused concentration. The neighborhood and courtyard concept makes it easy for employees to move from outdoor to indoor spaces. Employees will have access to natural light through a glass exterior from anywhere on campus. The renovated dining facilities will provide healthy meal options as part of the company’s commitment to the WELL Building standard. The campus will also feature athletic fields and a new onsite fitness facility for our employees. Finally, the new conference center, theater and Microsoft Technology Center will create space for us to demonstrate how our technology and services are empowering everyone on the planet to achieve more.

Microsoft first established its presence in Silicon Valley in 1981.