Microsoft Surface Family Updates Go 2, Surface Book 3 and More; More Info at B&H

Work, relax, and stay in touch with family and friends with Microsoft’s Surface products. Fit for a wide variety of uses, the Surface family has expanded to help people do even more. During these challenging times, we’re all finding new and creative ways to get stuff done. For the portability-focused crowd, the Surface Go 2’s light and compact tablet design makes it easy for everyone, whether you’re working from home, taking classes online, or venturing out. It weighs just 1.2 lbs., measures 0.33″ thick, and has a 10-hour battery life to keep up with you day-to-day activities. Its 10.5″ touchscreen is built with Gorilla Glass 3 and features a 1920 x 1280 resolution for clear details. Configuration options include Intel’s Pentium Gold 4425Y or 8th-gen Core m3 processors, up to 8GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC or 128GB SSD storage. Users can also purchase the separately sold Type Cover, which is a physical keyboard that doubles as a screen protector when not in use, and the Surface Pen for a more natural writing and drawing experience.

Microsoft 10.5" Multi-Touch Surface Go 2

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1558276-REG/microsoft_stq_00001_surface_pro.html

Highlights

1.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y

8GB RAM | 128GB SSD

10.5" 1920 x 1280 PixelSense Display

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615

MicroSDXC Media Card Reader

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.0

5MP Front Camera | 8MP Rear Camera

Stereo Speakers | Studio Mics

USB Type-C | 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Windows 10 Home in S Mode

To do more than your typical everyday tasks, Microsoft has the Surface Book 3. Designed for professionals who need a powerful system for work, or for gamers who want something light and portable, the Surface Book 3 can be outfitted with NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics. Users have the option of 13.5″ and 15″ displays with varying specs, including a Core i5 or Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. With these combined, it provides users with fast boot- and application-loading times, 60 fps gameplay, and plenty of power for professional software. Moreover, both models are equipped with stunning displays, with the 13.5″ having a 3000 x 2000 resolution and the 15″ with 3240 x 2160. All previously mentioned Surface Go and Book devices are outfitted with next-gen Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity.

In addition, Microsoft has also unveiled new accessories, including the Surface Headphones 2 featuring improved fit, sound quality, battery life, and active noise cancelation, as well as the Surface Earbuds, which have intuitive touch controls and Office apps integration. A few peripherals are also available, including a Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse Set, a USB Wired Ergonomic Keyboard and Mouse Set, a Mobile Mouse in varying colors, and even a USB Type-C Travel Hub.

