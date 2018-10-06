Microsoft Launches Surface Pro 6

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Pro 6 tablet, now 67 percent faster with Intel 8th Gen Quad Core processors and available in a Black color option.

The Surface Pro 6 offers hassle-free connectivity, mobility, and exceptional power and performance with all-day battery for up to 13.5 hours of work, fun or both. You can pre-order your Surface Pro 6 starting at $899 and it will be available on October 16.

The Surface Pro 6 has a full friction hinge that enables seamless transitions between Laptop Mode, Studio Mode, and Tablet Mode for the versatility you need to create and be productive from anywhere. The 12.3” PixelSense Display and multi-screen docking present content beautifully and Surface Pro 6 now includes a 8.0 MP auto-focus camera.

Surface Pro 6 runs on Windows 10 and weighs 1.71 pounds with an i5 chip or 1.75 pounds with an i7 chip.