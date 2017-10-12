Posted on by

Michelin Releases List of Affordable Bay Area Restaurants

 

SAN FRANCISCO – Michelin Guide, which lists the best restaurants and hotels in 28 countries, has revealed a list of 67 restaurants in the greater San Francisco area that received its highly regarded Bib Gourmand designation. These restaurants offer excellent food at a reasonable price and are included in the upcoming 2018 edition of the Michelin Guide San Francisco, the 12th time it has been published for the region.

Michelin inspectors included four restaurants that are new to the list, including locations in the East Bay, Marin and Peninsula areas. Only two of the 67 restaurants were located in the South Bay.

This year’s list of affordable favorites notably includes chef and author Tanya Holland’s Brown Sugar Kitchen in West Oakland — a casual and welcoming place open for breakfast and lunch, where visitors enjoy a cuisine based on organic and seasonal ingredients, like a signature buttermilk fried chicken with a cornmeal waffle.

Pausa, a contemporary Italian restaurant and bar located in San Mateo, also earned a Bib Gourmand this year.  Owners Andrea Giuliani and Steve Ugur serve authentic Italian food paired with an Italian wine list, cocktails and spritzes.

The Michelin inspectors awarded a Bib Gourmand to Playa, a popular Mexican restaurant in Marin owned by Peter Schumacher with Bill and Vanessa Higgins.  The executive chef serves flavorful cuisine based on local, sustainable and organic ingredients.

Royal Feast, in Millbrae, also received a Bib Gourmand designation in this year’s guide. Modestly decorated, Chinese chef Zongyi Liu delivers authentic Sichuan dishes prepared with composure.

Bib Gourmand restaurants are selected by Michelin’s famously anonymous food inspectors, who choose restaurants serving high quality food on their menus and make it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included). These selections are very often the same restaurants that the Michelin food inspectors frequent when they are off the clock.

These local inspectors are trained to scrupulously apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full.

The 2018 Michelin star selections for San Francisco will be announced on Oct. 12. The MICHELIN Guide San Francisco Bay Area & Wine Country 2018 goes on sale on Oct. 17 for a suggested retail price of $18.99.

San Francisco MICHELIN Guide 2018 Bib Gourmands

ESTABLISHMENT AREA SUB_AREA CITY NEW
‘āina San Francisco Mission San Francisco  
1601 Bar & Kitchen San Francisco SoMa San Francisco  
A16 San Francisco Marina San Francisco  
Anchor Oyster Bar San Francisco Castro San Francisco  
Backyard Wine Country Sonoma County Forestville  
Bistro Aix San Francisco Marina San Francisco  
Bravas Wine Country Sonoma County Healdsburg  
Brown Sugar Kitchen East Bay   Oakland NEW
Bywater (The) South Bay   Los Gatos  
Chalkboard Wine Country Sonoma County Healdsburg  
Chapeau! San Francisco Richmond & Sunset San Francisco  
China Village East Bay   Albany  
Comal East Bay   Berkeley  
Cook St. Helena Wine Country Napa Valley St. Helena  
Coqueta San Francisco Financial District San Francisco  
Corso East Bay   Berkeley  
Cotogna San Francisco North Beach San Francisco  
Del Popolo San Francisco Financial District San Francisco  
Delfina San Francisco Mission San Francisco  
Diavola Wine Country Sonoma County Geyserville  
Dosa San Francisco Marina San Francisco  
Farmhouse Kitchen Thai San Francisco Mission San Francisco  
Farmstead Wine Country Napa Valley St. Helena  
Glen Ellen Star Wine Country Sonoma County Glen Ellen  
Grace’s Table Wine Country Napa Valley Napa  
Great China East Bay   Berkeley  
Hong Kong Lounge II San Francisco Marina San Francisco  
Insalata’s Marin   San Anselmo  
Ippuku East Bay   Berkeley  
Izakaya Rintaro San Francisco Mission San Francisco  
Kappou Gomi San Francisco Richmond & Sunset San Francisco  
Kokkari Estiatorio San Francisco North Beach San Francisco  
Lai Hong Lounge San Francisco North Beach San Francisco  
M.Y. China San Francisco SoMa San Francisco  
Michel Bistro East Bay   Oakland  
Millennium East Bay   Oakland  
Monti’s Rotisserie Wine Country Sonoma County Santa Rosa  
Nopalito San Francisco Civic Center San Francisco  
Oenotri Wine Country Napa Valley Napa  
Okane San Francisco SoMa San Francisco  
Orchard City Kitchen South Bay   Campbell  
Pausa Peninsula   San Mateo NEW
Playa Marin   Mill Valley NEW
Poggio Marin   Sausalito  
Ramen Gaijin Wine Country Sonoma County Sebastopol  
Redd Wood Wine Country Napa Valley Yountville  
Risibisi Wine Country Sonoma County Petaluma  
Royal Feast Peninsula   Millbrae NEW
SHED Café Wine Country Sonoma County Healdsburg  
Sichuan Home San Francisco Richmond & Sunset San Francisco  
Sir and Star Marin   Olema  
Sociale San Francisco Marina San Francisco  
Starbelly San Francisco Castro San Francisco  
Sushi Ran Marin   Sausalito  
Tacos Sinaloa East Bay   Berkeley  
Thai House East Bay   Danville  
Trestle San Francisco Financial District San Francisco  
Tsubasa San Francisco Civic Center San Francisco  
Two Birds/One Stone Wine Country Napa Valley St. Helena  
Vesta Peninsula   Redwood City  
Village Sake Marin   Fairfax  
wonderful Peninsula   Millbrae  
Wood Tavern East Bay   Oakland  
Yank Sing San Francisco SoMa San Francisco  
Yuzuki San Francisco Mission San Francisco  
Z & Y San Francisco Nob Hill San Francisco  
Zero Zero San Francisco SoMa San Francisco  

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *