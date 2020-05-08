MetroPlus Health Plan, Responding to COVID-19 Crisis, Announces Enhanced Online Websites, Radically Improving Engagement for Nearly 545,000 Members and More Than 23,000 of the Plan’s Providers

MetroPlusHealth members can now engage more fully with their health plan from the comfort and safety of their homes; providers now have better access to integrated data to help manage their patients’ care remotely.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Healthx--MetroPlus Health Plan and Healthx today announced the launch of radically improved online engagement platforms for the health plan’s 545,000 members and more than 23,000 participating providers. The launch of these new websites is especially welcome now as, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an urgent need for increased remote engagement with the Plan. The websites include strategic enhancements to the Plan’s previous websites, including secure messaging and self-service tools like “gaps in care” alerts for members and clinical decision support powered by industry leader InterQual. The partnership between MetroPlusHealth and Healthx is designed to improve engagement and collaboration between members, providers, and MetroPlusHealth.

“At MetroPlusHealth, we have seen the health care landscape continue to evolve dramatically in the age of technology and heightened consumer expectations,” said President and CEO of MetroPlus Health Plan Talya Schwartz, MD. “But now, with our staff, our members, and our providers mostly socially distancing for the duration of this public health crisis, we are especially grateful for this partnership with Healthx. Offering our members and providers these new, enhanced online websites enables all of us to operate much more effectively in today’s radically altered world.”

“We are excited to partner with MetroPlus Health Plan to offer their members and providers a highly engaging user experience while reducing administrative and medical costs,” said Chief Revenue Officer of Healthx Curt Thornton. “Healthx’s broad functional capabilities, extensive library of third-party integrations, and platform for secure collaboration will allow MetroPlusHealth to offer a differentiated digital experience for their members and providers.”

The upgraded member website, designed to bolster member engagement and satisfaction, launched April 17 and offers a host of new tools, including:

"My Health To-Dos"

Request for prescription refills, compare drug costs & tips for saving money

Member Rewards program

Secure message with MetroPlusHealth staff for answers to any questions

Track health spending and claims view

Print ID card, member handbook, invoices

Find what services are covered and how much they cost

Next month members will have access to a Chat option on the MetroPlusHealth website, enabling them to talk to a live representative as well as a mobile app that will enable members to connect to MetroPlusHealth information and staff on the go.

The new provider website went live May 8 and aims to increase clinical collaboration between providers and the health plan. MetroPlusHealth providers now have access to improved data and tools, including:

Access to quality dashboards and utilization reports

Online claims submission

Online authorization requests including InterQual clinical decision support

Secure messaging

Self-service tools

Ultimately, utilizing the Healthx innovative website technologies, MetroPlusHealth plans to improve member satisfaction and strengthen its provider partnerships, driving engagement, improving quality ratings, and closing gaps in care.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlus Health Plan has built a reputation for providing access to affordable, quality health care to residents across New York City. A wholly-owned subsidiary of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public health system, MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over half a million New Yorkers and has a five-star rating based on the State’s 2018 Consumer’s Guide to Medicaid and Child Health Plus Managed Care Plans in New York City. The health plan’s robust network of primary care doctors and specialists includes many independent community providers. Culturally sensitive, and fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlusHealth’s staff is as diverse as the great city it serves. For more information about MetroPlusHealth plans, benefits, and services, visit www.metroplus.org and join the conversation at facebook.com/metroplushealth and twitter @metroplushealth.

About Healthx

Healthx, Inc. is the first company to deliver an AI-powered omnichannel payer engagement platform. Using virtual assistants, the Healthx OXPsm platform delivers an exceptional consumer experience by seamlessly orchestrating all member and provider interactions and information access via their preferred pathways. Healthx’s market leading solutions are used by over 185 healthcare payers to manage more than 27 million lives. For more information visit: www.healthx.com

Kathryn Knox Soman

212-908-8588

somank@metroplus.org