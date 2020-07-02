MetroNet Announces Acquisition of Minnesota’s Jaguar Communications

OWATONNA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroNet, a provider of fiber-optic internet, TV and phone service, today announced the acquisition of Owatonna, MN-based Jaguar Communications, a fiber optic internet company serving Owatonna, Mankato, Rochester, and several other Minnesota communities. The combination of the two companies allows MetroNet to expand its ultra-high-speed fiber optic footprint to residential and business customers across the Midwest. MetroNet is expecting to invest an additional $150 million or more in growing the Minnesota market to expand services to additional communities and neighborhoods.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction was officially completed yesterday.

“Jaguar Communications shares our vision of providing customer-focused, fiber optic telecommunication services to homes and businesses,” said MetroNet President John Cinelli. “As we grow our fiber optic network in Minnesota, Jaguar Communications is a perfect fit. We look forward to fully integrating as a company, and we welcome them into the MetroNet family.”

Jaguar Communications currently serves Carver, Scott, Dakota, Nicollett, Le Sueur, Rice, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Dodge, Olmstead, Freeborn and Mower counties in Minnesota with Gigabit speed internet. This acquisition will allow MetroNet to leverage Jaguar’s fiber optic infrastructure to provide these markets with MetroNet’s products. Jaguar customers will continue to benefit from gigabit internet speeds options with no data caps, full-featured fiber phone service, and fiber IPTV.

“Over the years, Jaguar Communications has proudly served Southern Minnesota and an agreement with MetroNet just made sense. This merger is the right next step to better serve our customers and provide further opportunities for our employees,” stated Jim Ward, Owner of Jaguar Communications. “This acquisition means accelerated expansion in Minnesota, reaching more residents and businesses that are eager for ultra-high-speed fiber optic services.”

The two companies are expected to fully integrate under the MetroNet brand in the months to come, and plan to integrate all MetroNet product line features in early 2021.

About Jaguar Communications

Founded in 1999 by a group of seven individuals, Jaguar Communications was created to provide advanced telecommunications to Southeastern Minnesota. Jaguar delivers voice, video, and broadband telecommunication services on a 2,000-mile fiber optic network ring serving customers in 13 counties. For more information, please visit www.jaguarcommunications.com.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100% Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in over 80 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Florida. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. For more information visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

