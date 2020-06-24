MetroClick/faytech Adds Thermal Sensing Feature to Support Post COVID-19 Business Reopenings

New far-infrared technology enables rapid temperature scanning for reduce coronavirus risk and instill peace-of-mind

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the country and the world emerges from lockdown, customers and employees require assurances that the facilities they frequent – retail, hospitality, offices, travel hubs, industrial parks and more – are safe. They are demanding that property owners and tenants provide systems that help ensure that only non-contagious personnel can enter buildings and other commercial areas. The new Thermal Sensing feature available on all MetroClick/faytech kiosks and digital signage, based on Thermopile far-infrared technology, screens for fever symptoms by instantly and accurately checking the body temperature of individuals.

“By offering employees and guests to their facilities and locations a way to safely and effectively self-monitor their temperature, businesses and other organizations can play a key role in helping the country move forward and recover from the pandemic. Our thermal sensing app is highly accurate and results can be tied into customized messaging,” said Taylor Miller, Partner and COO at MetroClick/faytech NA. “The individual benefits immediately, and will view the group deploying the kiosks and digital signage as a partner in health.”

MetroClick/faytech, the creator of dynamic interactive digital experiences, incorporated Thermal Sensing into its digital touch monitors and kiosks to add to the already wide variety of user and business applications. The company’s 10-finger multitouch display is built for reliable and extended use with energy efficient LED technology, and has an optically bonded touch panel, which will improve the stability, reduce the reflection, increase the viewing angle, and enhance the perceived brightness.

“Everyone entering an office building, retail space, even government locations, is looking for reassurance that entering the premise will not negatively impact their health or the health of others. The MetroClick/faytech Thermal Sensing feature is specifically designed to provide that comfort level as well as offer actionable information based on the results,” said Jesse Cooper, Partner and CEO at MetroClick/faytech NA.

MetroClick/faytech NA merges hardware manufacturing capabilities and an in-house software development team to create the highest levels of digital communications functionality, customization and versatility. The company helps companies in a wide range of industries tell their unique stories to their customers to create engagement and boost brand impact. From retail and hospitality to stadiums and financial services institutions, MetroClick’s team has the expertise to help create desired customer experiences one touch at a time. More information is available at https://www.metroclick.com/ and https://www.faytech.us.

