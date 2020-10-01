Metro by T-Mobile Serves Up Two Sweet Deals

Two lines @ $35 per line + 5G smartphones starting @ $99.99 + America’s first and largest nationwide 5G Network = More 5G for All

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--5G for All. All-All. Today, Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) launched two offers that make 5G more affordable for everyone:

Two lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data — including 5G access to America’s first and largest nationwide 5G network at no extra charge, 5 GB of hotspot and 100 GB of Google One cloud storage for just $35 a month per line for a limited time.

Choose from the largest 5G phone lineup in prepaid and get some of the lowest prices, including the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for just $99.99 for switchers — that’s a savings of more than 70% over AT&T prepaid.

You shouldn’t have to choose between the best price and an amazing network, and at Metro, you won’t. Metro customers get full access to T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network – which covers 99% of Americans – and the country’s first and largest nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile 5G already covers over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles and it’s getting faster by the day as the company rolls out mid-band 5G spectrum across the country.

To get the deal on two lines for $35 each, new customers can sign up for two lines of service with autopay. After their first month’s payment of $80, the autopay discount kicks in and they’ll pay just $70 per month after that. Existing customers can add a new line to take advantage of this offer. And when you make the switch and purchase a Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for $199.99, you get a $100 digital gift card at your third monthly payment.

These sweet deals will only last for a short time and are available in Metro by T-Mobile locations nationwide, click here to find the nearest available store.

During congestion, Metro users using >35GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds & Metro customers may notice reduced speeds vs. T-Mobile customers due to prioritization. Video typically at 480p. Sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly rate plan price. AutoPay Pricing for 2 lines. Without AutoPay, $10 more. May not be reflected on 1st month. 5G: Coverage not available in some areas. While 5G access won't require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might. See Coverage details, Terms and Conditions, and Open Internet information for network management details (like video optimization) at MetrobyT-Mobile.com.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

