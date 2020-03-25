Metal Pay Partners With TRON Allowing TRX to be Bought Instantly

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JustinSun--Digital money transfer business Metal Pay has partnered with TRON, making the TRX token available to users of the instant money service. As a result of the partnership, TRX will be fully integrated into Metal Pay’s mobile application, enabling TRON’s native token to be purchased using fiat currency by debit card or a linked bank checking account.

In addition, TRON users can earn up to 5% cashback in MTL tokens on eligible transactions for sending and receiving USD using the Metal Pay app. The partnership between Metal Pay and TRON means TRX will be accessible to US citizens, who now have a way to purchase TRX instantly when paying with Visa. Metal Pay also enables crypto-to-crypto conversions between the 20+ cryptocurrencies it supports. Users can swap in and out of TRX with the Metal Pay app, while gaining exposure to digital assets such as BTC, ETH, and MTL.

“TRON’s addition to Metal Pay provides their community with a bold new DeFi platform,” said Marshall Hayner, Founder and CEO of Metal. “Home to a variety of developers, dApps, and more, the products that Metal is building will accelerate the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. I believe that TRON shows incredible promise for blockchain technology and decentralized systems, and I’m excited about the chance to work with them as we build the future.”

Metal Pay provides a simple means of sending money to friends and family. The app’s intuitive and user-friendly layout makes it easy for beginners to start sending and receiving money and serves as a gentle onramp to the world of cryptocurrency. At a time when much of the global population is in lockdown, the need to be able to digitally send cash between friends and family, quickly and affordably, has never been greater. Metal Pay makes that possible.

“Whether it be for users or developers, we care about convenience before everything,” says Justin Sun, CEO and Founder of TRON Foundation. “We will always serve our community by providing users with secure, fast, and simple access to TRX. With Metal Pay, we have created the fastest TRX transaction infrastructure while maintaining world-class security.”

The TRON network’s high throughput, low-cost transactions, and low barriers to entry have exposed millions of users to cryptocurrency for the first time. Metal Pay’s integration will further extend these benefits to a growing global audience, while further demonstrating the versatility of cryptocurrency.

About Metal Pay: Metal Pay is a next-generation Venmo or Paypal that allows people to instantly send money to friends and family with just a phone number. Users are rewarded with cryptocurrency for each eligible transaction they send. These rewards are delivered in Metal's cryptocurrency MTL and can be converted into dollars or sent to another Metal Pay user.

About TRON: TRON is the leading dApp network, supporting a wide range of gaming, entertainment, and trading applications, and a top 20 cryptocurrency by market cap. The TRON protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world, offers world-class public blockchain support of high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem.

Ryan E. Dennis press@tron.network