Merck Announces Appointment of Organon & Co. Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer

KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the appointment of Matthew Walsh and Rachel Stahler as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, respectively, for Organon & Co., its intended spinoff of its women’s health, legacy brands and biosimilars businesses.

In his new role at Organon, Matt will be responsible for the development and execution of the company’s overall financial strategy, and will oversee corporate financial planning, tax, audit, treasury, investor relations and business development. He will join Organon from Allergan where he served as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned finance executive with over 15 years of public company CFO experience, Matt has notable expertise in mergers and acquisitions, including 11 acquisitions and integrations and five divestitures during his nine-year tenure at Catalent where he served as EVP, CFO.

Rachel will be responsible for all information technology strategy, infrastructure, operations and delivery for Organon, and will drive digital capabilities in support of the company’s innovation strategy. Rachel also comes from Allergan, where she recently served as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Rachel has expertise in a broad range of information technology disciplines with deep understanding of the development, manufacturing and commercialization processes, having held roles in all three domains. Prior to Allergan, Rachel held CIO positions in multiple global health care organizations, including Pfizer, Syneos Health / Inventiv Health and Optimer Pharmaceuticals.

“ I am pleased to welcome Matt and Rachel to the recently appointed Executive Leadership Team for Organon,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “ Their deep expertise and pharmaceutical industry knowledge make them both important additions to the team at this pivotal moment in Organon’s preparation to become an independent company focused on positively impacting the lives of patients and improving public health.”

“ Rachel and Matt are proven leaders who understand the complexities of a large global pharmaceutical business,” said Kevin Ali, appointed chief executive officer of Organon. “ I am confident that we will benefit from their extensive experience, which will be so critical to advancing Organon’s vision to be the world’s leading women’s health company.”

The appointments of these two seasoned leaders mark another important milestone as Merck prepares Organon to operate independently. These appointments are in addition to the previously named Organon Chairman of the Board Carrie Cox, and six internal appointments to the Executive Leadership Team, announced in March 2020.

The spinoff transaction is on track for completion in the first half of 2021. For further information, please visit https://merck.unleashinggrowthpotential.com

