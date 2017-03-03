Posted on by

Mercedes Posts Best February Sales Ever

 

C-Class sedan

C-Class sedan

Mercedes-Benz reported the highest February sales in its history with 24,522 vehicles sold, up 6.9% from the 22,941 vehicles sold in the same month last year. Adding 2,513 units for Vans and 348 units for smart, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) achieved its highest February to date with a grand total of 27,383 vehicles, up 6.8% from a year ago.

“We’re off to a solid start to the year, and expect steady growth as we approach the close of the first quarter,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “Strong demand for our SUV lineup continues, and we look forward to the launch of more new models throughout the year.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in January included the C-Class, GLE and E-Class (including the CLS) model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 6,145, followed by the GLE sales of 4,017. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,471 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,548 units in February, with a total of 5,144 units sold year-to-date (up 31.6%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,075 vehicles in February, an increase of 0.9% when compared to the same month last year (9,989).

MERCEDES-BENZ USA
Sales — February 2017

Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles

Feb-17

Feb-16

Monthly %

YTD 2017

YTD 2016

Yearly %

B-CLASS

56

37

51.4%

109

95

14.7%

CLA

1,526

1,474

3.5%

2,931

4,642

-36.9%

C-CLASS

6,145

6,102

0.7%

12,598

11,181

12.7%

E-CLASS/CLS

3,471

2,700

28.6%

7,626

5,490

38.9%

S-CLASS

1,002

1,558

-35.7%

2,214

2,835

-21.9%

SLC

268

270

-0.7%

504

536

-6.0%

SL

230

369

-37.7%

462

583

-20.8%

AMG GT

93

95

-2.1%

174

220

-20.9%

*SLS AMG

1

1

GLA

2,194

1,597

37.4%

4,201

4,638

-9.4%

GLC

2,765

3,278

-15.6%

5,830

6,127

-4.8%

GLE

4,017

3,948

1.7%

7,987

7,611

4.9%

GLS

2,467

1,226

101.2%

4,803

3,022

58.9%

G-CLASS 

288

286

0.7%

610

624

-2.2%

TOTAL

24,522

22,941

6.9%

50,049

47,605

5.1%

Vans1

2,513

2,269

10.8%

4,562

4,168

9.5%

smart

348

422

-17.5%

672

821

-18.1%

MBUSA
Combined Total

Feb-17

Feb-16

Monthly %

YTD 2017

YTD 2016

Yearly %

GRAND TOTAL

27,383

25,632

6.8%

55,283

52,594

5.1%


1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.

*out of production

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *