Mercedes Posts Best February Sales Ever

Mercedes-Benz reported the highest February sales in its history with 24,522 vehicles sold, up 6.9% from the 22,941 vehicles sold in the same month last year. Adding 2,513 units for Vans and 348 units for smart, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) achieved its highest February to date with a grand total of 27,383 vehicles, up 6.8% from a year ago.

“We’re off to a solid start to the year, and expect steady growth as we approach the close of the first quarter,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “Strong demand for our SUV lineup continues, and we look forward to the launch of more new models throughout the year.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in January included the C-Class, GLE and E-Class (including the CLS) model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 6,145, followed by the GLE sales of 4,017. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,471 units sold.