Mercator MedSystems Receives $11 Million

“We are excited to announce that such a prominent Chinese pharmaceutical company is partnering with Mercator for the Bullfrog Micro-Infusion Device’s entry into the fastest growing medical market in the world,” said Trent Reutiman, chief executive officer of Mercator. “Salubris has recently been investing in a robust and cutting-edge cardiovascular medical device portfolio in China. Their lead in the current round of financing is a strong vote of confidence in the potential of the Bullfrog Device to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and critical limb ischemia.”

Pursuant to the terms of the investment, Salubris secured the exclusive rights to clinically and commercially develop and manufacture the Bullfrog Device in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Salubris will seek to replicate Mercator’s demonstrated success in PAD studies in the PRC and will explore novel applications of drug and biologic delivery in cardiac disease enabled by the precise tissue targeting with the Bullfrog Device. Mercator is eligible to receive developmental and sales-based milestone payments, and tiered royalties on sales.

Kevin Ye, chief executive officer of Salubris, said “we are committed to the development of interventional cardiovascular procedures utilizing the Bullfrog Device and its long-term potential to deliver a combination of therapeutics within and across molecule classes and for a variety of diseases. The immediate opportunity of delivering an agent in below-the-knee vascular disease represents an exciting and large market in the PRC.”