Menlo Security Secures $100 Million Series E

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Menlo Security, an expert in cloud security, has raised $100 million in Series E funding, valuing the company at $800 million. The round was led by Vista Equity Partners, with additional participation from Neuberger Berman funds, General Catalyst, JP Morgan, and other existing investors.

The new funding will help fuel market expansion and provide increased investment in engineering to accelerate product delivery and category expansion.

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyberattacks by eliminating the threat of malware from the web, documents, and email. Menlo Security’s cloud-based isolation platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience.

As businesses of all sizes embrace remote working and migrate to software as a service (SaaS), security is being completely re-architected to combat modern day threats such as phishing and ransomware. Traditional “detect and respond” approaches fail to provide the safety that users and businesses need. Menlo Security’s mission is to make internet use safe, seamless, and effective. The Menlo Security Cloud SWG is an extensible security platform – built on a unique isolation core – that delivers on the promise of cloud security by:

Providing the most effective zero trust approach to preventing malicious attacks; Offering a seamless experience for end users that allows for safe, uninterrupted work while accessing the internet, SaaS or private applications; and Removing the significant operational burden for security operations teams.



“In today’s dynamic threat landscape with the rapid growth in connected devices, simultaneous de-centralized network structures, and the widespread embrace of SaaS and cloud-based applications, providing a safe internet experience is more important and challenging than ever before,” said Ryan Atlas, Managing Director, Vista Equity Partners. “Menlo Security has taken a unique approach with Isolation technology at its core that is able to completely neutralize all critical attack vectors of Web and email. We are thrilled to partner with Amir and the team to build on Menlo Security’s tremendous momentum and help catapult the company into their next phase of growth.”

“The internet is where work happens – in browsers, email, shared files and SaaS applications – making these critical business workflows a massive target for malicious attacks,” said Amir Ben Efraim, CEO of Menlo Security. “We are on a mission to empower organizations with the essential cloud security platform they need to outsmart and eliminate threats to protect productivity. This new round of financing and partnership with the Vista team provides us with the means to accelerate our execution capabilities across all dimensions of the business and meet the needs of our global customers as they transition to Zero trust and SASE based deployment models.”