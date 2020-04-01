MeMD Maintains High Patient Satisfaction Amid COVID-19 Visit Surge

National Telehealth Service Focused on Engaging Robust Provider Network, Upholding Quality as Demand Increases Drastically

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#coronavirus--The need and demand for telehealth is stronger than ever. As Americans are encouraged to stay home, virtual care is proving to be a saving grace for those experiencing symptoms – yet committed to social distancing. National telehealth provider MeMD is not only meeting this need, but also exceeding patient expectations as well.

As the pandemic picked up around the United States in late February, MeMD visit volume surged about 300% in a matter of days. “A dramatic and swift rise in visits is a challenge for any healthcare provider, yet even with this swing, we’re extremely proud that our patients are very satisfied with their experience and getting the medical care they need,” said MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin.

In the past year, MeMD has consistently maintained high patient satisfaction ratings on consumer review site Trustpilot (4.5 stars out of 5). Even throughout the surge, satisfaction remains high, with a score of 4.3 on Trustpilot and internal surveys revealing 96.3% patient satisfaction and 96.6% provider satisfaction.

“We attribute our high satisfaction ratings to our network of experienced, compassionate providers, as well as our high human-touch orientation,” said Goodwin. “Unlike many telehealth organizations, we have Care Coordinators who interface directly with the patient and help them navigate their care during these uncertain times.”

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, MeMD took immediate action:

With guidance from the CDC and WHO, implemented screening processes, patient navigation and emergency protocols.

Virtually trained all providers on COVID-19 screening and follow-up processes.

Developed webinars and other educational materials for corporate partners.

Since COVID-19 started and visits surged, MeMD has seen its wait times to see a medical provider increase. Goodwin says this increase is expected. “Wait times have increased across the board for all telehealth providers. However, our high patient satisfaction rating over the last few weeks demonstrates that our people are understanding and still getting the quality care they need.”

To minimize wait times, MeMD’s clinical team evaluates providers’ schedules on an ongoing basis, adding waitlisted physicians to the roster to manage the increase in patient volume.

“We have a deep bench of board-certified, NCQA-credentialed medical talent,” added Goodwin. “They are now actively treating patients through MeMD as telehealth becomes the preferred method for accessing care.”

MeMD is trusted by more than 30,000 corporate, institutional and health plan partners nationwide. The network includes 4.5 million members. To help organizations better combat COVID-19, the company launched Total Telehealth-Rapid Response, which provides 90-day access to virtual telehealth services. Companies can sign on for short-term vs. year or multi-year contracts to address employees’ immediate health needs. Service lines may include urgent care, teletherapy, telepsychiatry or a combination of medical and behavioral health services.

