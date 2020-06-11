MeMD Launches Return-to-Work Solution to Help Businesses Nationwide Provide a Safe Environment, Quality Healthcare Amid COVID-19

National Telehealth Company Provides Screening, Treatment, Compliance and Short-Term Virtual Care Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--As states across the country loosen stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses, national telehealth provider MeMD has launched the COVID-19 Comeback Kit, a comprehensive return-to-work program that helps employers resume operations while keeping their workforces safe amid COVID-19.

“Business owners are carrying a heavy burden right now,” said MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin. “They’re highly motivated to open their doors and continue providing jobs, but they’re also keenly aware of their responsibility in keeping employees and customers safe. We’re striving to lessen that burden with tools and services benefiting everyone in the workplace.”

MeMD’s COVID-19 Comeback Kit gives employers nationwide the support they need to implement workplace safeguards, abide by CDC guidelines, ensure compliance with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and address employees’ medical and mental health needs with high-quality virtual care, including screening and treatment of COVID-19.

“We can’t expect employers to become experts overnight on preventing the spread of the virus,” said Goodwin. “As healthcare providers, this is exactly what we do. With our return-to-work solution, we’re providing healthcare expertise and a virtual care platform while allowing employers to focus their time and energy on running their businesses.”

The new program includes a range of services for companies, employees and families, such as:

Immediate COVID-19 Screening and Treatment: 24/7 access to virtual medical visits including screening and treatment of COVID-19 as well as routine illnesses and injuries, all from the safety of home.

Ready-to-Go Assessments: CDC-guided symptom screeners, administered periodically or on a daily basis, to help businesses determine which employees are ready to return in person.

Population Testing: Clinical evaluations for potential COVID-19 testing, including PCR virus test referrals for individuals who are suspected of being currently infected, along with antibody blood tests, which can identify individuals who have been infected by and recovered from COVID-19.

Disability Claims & FFCRA Compliance: MeMD providers can complete the physician portion of an employee's COVID-19 disability paperwork, provide "work excuse" notes for staff members who are infected as well as those serving as caretakers for COVID-19 family members, and prepare "release" notes that allow employees to return to work safely after home isolation.

Custom Contracts: Businesses can customize their telehealth solution to meet the needs of their workforces, from 90-day contracts that jump-start their return-to-work plan to teletherapy and telepsychiatry services to help employees cope with the mental health impacts of the pandemic.

COVID-19 has thrust telehealth into the spotlight and accelerated consumer adoption of the platform. McKinsey & Company reports that virtual care has skyrocketed more than 300% since 2019. It is likely the trend will continue as the pandemic persists and individuals are reticent about visiting the doctor’s office or urgent care clinic in person.

MeMD’s virtual care solutions are trusted by more than 30,000 corporate, institutional and health plan partners nationwide covering more than 4.5 million members. Services include urgent care, men’s and women’s health, teletherapy, teen therapy and telepsychiatry.

About MeMD

MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.

Andrea Aker

Aker Ink

(602) 339-7339

andrea.aker@akerink.com