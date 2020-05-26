MeMD Enables Consumers, Businesses to Order COVID-19 Antibody Testing

National Telehealth Provider Partners with Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics to Provide Consumers with Virtual Route to Order Lab Tests, Evaluate Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--As governments and businesses evaluate “return to work” strategies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, national telehealth provider MeMD aims to make antibody testing readily available to Americans through its virtual platform.

MeMD is proud to partner with two of the country’s leading diagnostics laboratories – Labcorp® (NYSE:LH) and Quest Diagnostics – to allow consumers to request antibody testing as part of a medical visit.

“We are fully committed to helping the country recover from this pandemic and carefully return to some sense of normalcy,” said MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin. “Not only are we providing vital medical and behavioral health care through our telehealth solution, we are continually seeking out new ways to use our expertise to combat this crisis. Right now, that means making antibody testing more accessible and helping our clients and patients navigate the ever-evolving testing and return-to-work landscapes.”

MeMD is currently offering provider-ordered blood tests that have the capability to detect whether an individual has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at least two weeks prior.

“Innovation and breakthroughs in testing are happening by the minute,” said Dr. Nicholas Lorenzo, chief medical officer for MeMD. “At MeMD, we are keeping pace with these innovations and enabling people to order the latest testing options available.”

Here’s how the process for COVID-19 antibody testing works:

To request an order for an antibody test, consumers can set up a visit online, 24/7. They will be connected with a healthcare provider who will assess symptoms and recommend a treatment plan.

If a provider deems the antibody test appropriate, they will educate and instruct the patient on what the test is, how it works and how it’s administered through MeMD’s lab partners.

Results from the test will be available to the patient from the MeMD online dashboard within three to five days.

If patients would like to review the results with a healthcare provider, they can request a follow-up visit to assess the findings and receive additional care.

“Our virtual technologies are in demand more than ever, and we are working to uncover new ways to help the country’s workforce remain healthy and safe,” said Goodwin. “Antibody testing is among the first steps in getting Americans back to work. We will continue to be on the frontlines, ensuring tests and medical care are accessible.”

Antibody testing is the latest enhancement MeMD is offering members and organizational clients. In March, the company announced 90-day contracts for businesses through the end of June. This solution, called Total Telehealth-Rapid Response, allows businesses to sign up for short-term vs. yearlong or multi-year contracts so they can quickly and easily provide employees with access to both medical and mental health care through a virtual platform.

Businesses interested in exploring group options for antibody testing can contact solutions@memd.me.

For more information about MeMD’s telehealth solutions, visit memd.me.

About MeMD

MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.

