Meggitt Training Systems Wins Canadian Armed Forces Small-Arms Trainer Service and Support Contract

SUWANEE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meggitt Training Systems has been awarded a US$4.4 million contract extension from Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Department of National Defence, to provide in-service support to the Canadian Armed Forces for Meggitt’s Small Arms Trainer (SAT) and Indirect Fire Trainer (IFT).

The original contract won by Meggitt Training Systems (Quebec), a subsidiary of Suwanee-based Meggitt Training Systems Inc., began in June 2015 and includes operator and maintenance support for related training activities, incorporating onsite support for health, usage and equipment monitoring at major bases across Canada.

“Our FATS® line of small-arms training simulators provide the highest levels of realism for marksmanship, judgmental and collective training,” said Andrea Czop, vice president of strategy, sales and marketing for Meggitt Training Systems. “From military-certified ballistics to lifelike video-based scenarios, we deliver as the system of record in Canada, the United States and allied nations around the world.”

The Meggitt SAT simulator system supports individual and group training across the spectrum of military, paramilitary and security operations. Meggitt’s IFTs are used to train soldiers in forward observer, fire direction and mortar crew skills proficiency.

“Meggitt has been a proud supplier of weapon simulation to the Canadian Armed Forces for more than 20 years,” said Ed Duckless, president of Meggitt Training Systems (Quebec). “We remain a committed partner supporting the operational readiness of Canada’s soldiers, sailors and airmen with advanced simulation and training systems.”

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 15,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 7,200 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy, employing nearly 12,000 people at more than 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

