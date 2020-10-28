MedX Health Corp. Expands North American Clinic Sales

Highlights:

Six new clinics installing SIAscopy™ on Dermsecure™ telemedicine platform in the next three weeks across Ontario and Saskatchewan

MedX enters into a sales agency agreement with specialty medical device distribution group Ziemer Professional Corp., targeting sales efforts within the medical, athletic, and pain management clinic markets

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedX Health Corp. (“MedX” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MDX), the global leader in teledermatology, announces that it has completed a sales agency agreement with the Ziemer Professional Corporation. Mr. Paul Ziemer, President, has 20 years of experience in medical device sales and medical clinic operations. “I have been working with the MedX team to develop a go-to market strategy and I am pleased to announce that the first six clinics will roll-out in the next three weeks with installations across Ontario and Saskatchewan. Preparations are already in place for additional installations in Canada and the USA for December and early 2021,” stated Mr. Ziemer.

“COVID-19 has almost doubled the wait times in order to see a Dermatologist. MedX’s DermSecure™ teledermatology platform provides a perfect solution to this problem. I have received tremendous interest from my client base and expect rapid growth in both the USA and Canada,” Mr. Ziemer added.

“Mr. Ziemer’s enthusiasm and detailed knowledge of the economic drivers in the clinic market have been invaluable as we begin our roll-out strategy. Mr. Ziemer has a wide network and strong relationships with numerous medical clinics and practitioners. We believe he will develop a solid customer base in a number of key markets for MedX, and we look forward to supporting Mr. Ziemer and his team in their sales and marketing efforts,” commented Mr. Mike Druhan, President, Dermatological Products and Services.

About Ziemer Professional Corp.

Ziemer Professional Corporation has been partnering with health care innovators for over 20 years. We have a strong focus on delivering new and innovative medical technologies to medical/athletic clinics throughout North America and internationally. Areas of experience include Diabetic Wound Care, Peripheral Neuropathy, Biomechanical Gait and Posture Analysis, Telemedicine/Remote Patient Monitoring. ZPC provides sales support as well as educational leadership to its partners, patients and clinical customers. Improving patient access to preventative technologies is top of mind with a specific focus on delivering patient care to remote communities including a special relationship with First Nations.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy™ on DermSecure™ telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy™ technology. SIAscopy™ is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA, TGA and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. www.medxhealth.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including, without limitation, the Company's limited operating history and history of losses, the inability to successfully obtain further funding, the inability to raise capital on terms acceptable to the Company, the inability to compete effectively in the marketplace, the inability to complete the proposed acquisition and such other risks that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in the Company's projections or forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Rob von der Porten

MedX Health Corp.

vonderporten@medxhealth.com